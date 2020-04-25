In the six weeks since we had our first cancellation due to the coronavirus, the needs of our businesses and community have greatly changed and so have the Chamber’s priorities in response to those needs.

We’ve been in frequent communication with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Small Business Administration, Small Business Development Center, Sheridan Travel & Tourism, Downtown Sheridan Association and the Wyoming Business Council. Chamber staff are contributing to statewide efforts to collaborate, rather than duplicate, on resources for the business community.

Like many of you, we have been bombarded with information about COVID-19. While we have increased our communication, we have been very selective in the information we are sharing. We have taken the time to vet each bit of information or request we receive before sharing to make sure it is relevant, legitimate, timely and concise.

In response to the needs of our businesses, the Chamber, in partnership with Peak Consulting, the Wyoming Technology Business Center and the Center for A Vital Community, developed a Business Connect & Nonprofit Connect program, a virtual opportunity for local business and organization leaders to connect during the COVID-19 crisis. We currently have five groups meeting weekly for eight weeks each, providing support to each other, sharing resources and tools, dealing with immediate critical issues and discussing effective planning and adaptation for potential challenges and opportunities.

The Chamber recently held a webinar with Susan Jerke, regional director of the Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network, to discuss SBA loans and the Paycheck Protection Program and answer questions about these resources. And this past week, again in partnership with Peak Consulting, we began offering one-on-one virtual coaching sessions to Chamber members at no charge.

The Coronavirus pandemic has greatly impacted the thousands of employees in our area. Our Chamber Foundation, with the assistance of several volunteers and funding from so many, created the Sheridan Area Employee Relief Fund. Since April 6, we have issued 258 checks in the amount of $250 each to frontline employees throughout Sheridan County to help provide gap funding during this crisis.

We’re now turning our attention to the reopening of our state and our community. Currently, I am leading a business and community subcommittee focused on how we can safely and quickly open up businesses, get our employees back to work and begin healing our local economy.

Our entire Chamber team has been working every day to assist our businesses and the community get through this crisis. We are especially grateful to our members who continue to renew their membership with the Chamber. With many of our programs and events canceled or postponed, this support is vital so we can continue our important mission as a catalyst for business prosperity and a champion for a stronger community.

We know we will continue to experience much uncertainty in the upcoming weeks and months, but let me assure you that your Chamber of Commerce is working for you today, just as it has been for more than 100 years and will be in the future. If you have any questions or feedback, I invite you to reach out to me at 307-672-2485.

Dixie Johnson is CEO of Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.