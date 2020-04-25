SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Peak Consulting, will offer, at no charge to Chamber members, one-on-one virtual coaching to help address COVID-19-related human resources issues.

Between April 22 and May 29 Peak Consulting will provide all Chamber members up to 60 minutes of coaching to navigate the impact of COVID-19 and gain confidence to effectively manage employee concerns in this time of uncertainty.

Potential areas for coaching include:

• How COVID-19 may be impacting your employee policies

• Employee rights, including paid sick leave and expanded family and medical leave

• Requirements under the CARES Act (Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, Economic Security)

• Living your culture during a pandemic

• Effectively managing employees working remotely

• Keeping up employee morale

To schedule an appointment, contact Stacia Skretteberg at stacia@peakconsult.net or 307-752-3608.