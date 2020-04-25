SHERIDAN — On Wednesday, the world celebrated 50 years of Earth Day. NASA pushed a #EarthDayAtHome campaign where social media users shared science projects, original artwork or favorite backyard nature features.

Some built Lego planets, shared videos of their view from the virtual space station and offered cooking tips for eating in season.

NASA recapped 50 years of Earth by satellite imagery. Scientists shared how they cope with two weeks of isolation while on research assignments in Antarctica.

Street artists covered sidewalks and buildings with color.

Words of wisdom and favorite quotes from around the world coalesced in a virtual space this week, answering the question: What does Earth Day mean to you?

For Chris Vrba with Sheridan Community Land Trust, the anniversary reminded him that the Earth is shared, and presented a time to reflect on the successes SCLT achieved through cooperation with friends, family and neighbors.

For Khale Century Reno with the Wyoming Wilderness Association, this Earth Day was a day she felt more grateful than ever for the open spaces, wildlife and clean water that are Wyoming’s gifts.

“Our work to help preserve what we all hold dear in this great state is speaking volumes in the past several weeks,” Reno said. “Spatial distancing is just part of our day to day and for that I am thankful and encouraged and motivated to keep working in conservation.”

Big Horn resident Loran Hills planned a 50th anniversary party to celebrate with a tree planting at South Park and declaration from the city, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Roger Miller said with all the new priorities facing city officials, the declaration slipped through the cracks and was not addressed at the most recent council meeting.

Hills was disappointed to see the event canceled due to a prohibition on public gatherings, but still found her own way to recognize 50 years of environmental awareness.

Hills was alive during the first Earth Day in 1970, and has since witnessed steps forward and backward as far as conservation and environmental awareness.

She watched parts of New York, where she was raised, transition from filthy and polluted to cleaner air and water in the surrounding area.

“I remember soot on the windowsills from the air being so dirty,” she said.

She watched powerful world figures and companies neglect and deny climate change. From her perspective, some things have changed for the better, others for the worse.

She has watched temperatures rise and more severe storms, fires and droughts affect the nation.

Most recently, she has watched nature respond well to empty streets and tucked away humans, with cleaner air and animals coming out all over the world.

Six years ago, when Hills moved from Utah to settle in Big Horn, her interest in environmental health continued with efforts to plant and recycle — to not only consume resources but to give something back. An appreciation for the outdoors is a common theme among Wyoming residents all along the political spectrum.

Paying attention to the natural world, appreciating the birds singing or simply doing something personally meaningful in the outdoors is enough to recognize this Earth Day, Hills said.

It may be too early in the season to hike the mountain trails, but not too early to reconsider the implications of day-to-day activities on the environment, she said. She has learned her weekly trip to the grocery store can be stretched to every second or third week — an adjustment largely brought on by a pandemic and physical distancing protocols, but also a useful lesson that she doesn’t need to drive her car as often.

“I think that we really need to consider how we can best take care of the planet and each other,” Hills said. “I’m hoping that we just don’t go back to business as usual — that we can see that there are ways of cutting back that aren’t going to put people out of business but can be more conservative related to conservation.”

Earth Day scavenger hunt:

Be on the lookout for these 22 Sheridan County spring features this weekend. Scavenger hunt items provided by Chris Vrba, Khale Century Reno and Loran Hills.

1. Singing Western Meadowlark

2. Cow and calf together

3. Pasqueflowers

4. Horses

5. Trout slurping the surface of the creek

6. Sandhill crane

7. Turkeys

8. Deer nibbling

9. Chorus frogs serenading

10. Herons flying

11. Mountain bluebird

12. Bald Eagle nest

13. Honeybee

14. Aspen leaves budding

15. Dandelion

16. Robin

17. Hawk

18. Red-winged blackbird

19. Ducks

20. Patches of sunlight between the trees

21. Spring run-off

22. Geese