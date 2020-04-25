Over the past number of days I have been mulling over my upcoming column. So much of what we’ve all been reading, hearing and seeing these past weeks has been all about the COVID-19 virus and its devastating impacts across the globe. I resolved to try and lighten the proverbial mood by not writing about the “rona” at all. However, as all of my ideas percolated there seemed to be an unshakable common theme.

My boss, Amy, started a Zoom meeting off Thursday by asking the 15 participants to introduce themselves and share one thing that has proved to be a silver lining in their lives since the intrusion of the coronavirus. What a refreshing take, I thought to myself.

Last weekend, my husband drove our family to one of his favorite spots for an afternoon of fishing and hiking. After spending weeks at home without car rides to school or practices, much less lengthy weekend trips to various sporting events, the kids were less than thrilled with the 75-minute drive. I, on the other hand, was delighted with the prospect of exploring a Bighorn Mountain canyon to which I had never been.

The scenery along the dirt-road drive was breathtaking; the vibrant blue sky perfectly highlighted the red-rock walls and green grass emerging from the melting patches of snow. Once we hit the canyon my attention was drawn to the meandering stream and the myriad potential fishing spots. I asked Stu to stop the vehicle no less than a half-dozen times so I could snap a photo from my open passenger window.

It was indeed a magical location. (But really, aren’t all the destinations in the Bighorns enchanted?) I wasn’t disappointed or even surprised when we didn’t catch any fish; it is a little early in the year, we gained a fair amount of elevation and the water was pretty cold. What did surprise me was the number of people we saw, eight in all between three groups, given the rather remoteness of our destination.

During his weekly address on Wednesday, Gov. Mark Gordon commented on the high number of Wyomingites that have been recreating at Curt Gowdy State Park as well as our other treasured state parks. Many friends have commented to me that they have noticed a seemed increase in usage of our local paved and unpaved trails. I, too, have noticed more cars at trailheads and hikers and bikers out and about in the county.

While many states around the country have had to restrict residents from enjoying their outdoor spaces, we here in Wyoming have been encouraged to do so. Through this exceptionally tumultuous time in our lives, while we are being constantly faced with new challenges and significant frustrations, it is worthwhile to step back and look for a silver lining.

My silver lining is that I live here in Wyoming, one of the most beautiful places on the planet, and I am able to maintain safe social-distancing practices while still doing all of the outdoor recreation activities I love.

Julie Greer is a member of the Wyoming State Parks & Cultural Resources Commission.