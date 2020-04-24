Sunday night featured the premier of the 10-part documentary about the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls. “The Last Dance” details Michael Jordan and what life was like on that team.

Sports fans everywhere were eagerly looking forward to this documentary beginning. “The Last Dance” didn’t disappoint, and it was something people were jonesing for, as it was a slice of sports amid a sports-less pandemic.

Another sports documentary debuted over the weekend, as well. And it was much more impactful and paved the way for teams such as the 1997-98 Bulls.

And it was long overdue.

“Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story” was available to rent digitally this past weekend, and it was the best $7.99 I’ve spent in recent memory. The documentary describes the life of Kenny Sailors, and the large impact he had and still has, on the game of basketball.

So, here goes an attempt at being a movie critic. If you’re a Wyomingite or a University of Wyoming graduate or simply a fan of the game of basketball, “Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story” is a must-see.

Much of Kenny Sailors’ 95 years has been told. Whether it was in print, video clips and interviews or simply sitting down with the generous and kind man Sailors was, many people involved with UW or around the state knew Sailors’ biography.

But to see his story told with such grace, talent and spectacle, as it was in the newly-released documentary, was something special. Now, people around the world will know the tale of Sailors.

While the story revolves around the jump shot, obviously, the story is more about what made Sailors so iconic. If he were to invent the jump shot, and make zero impact thereafter, it’d be a story worth telling, however, Sailors lived a life so full that he impacted countless lives.

First off, the man is Wyoming bred. Many famous and noteworthy people have come to Wyoming or graduated from the University of Wyoming and gone on to do great things.

And those are people in which this state and the university should be proud. But to have a Wyoming guy through and through make such an impact should have people associated with this great state beaming with pride.

Sailors’ story starts with his jump shot, an act bred from needing to elevate whilst shooting to propel the ball over the arm of his older, and much taller, brother. The shot garnered Kenny a slot on UW’s men’s basketball team — a squad dead set on competing nationwide and contending for a national title.

The Pokes played anyone, anywhere — let’s be honest, teams were afraid to come to Laramie then much like they are now — and the majority of that equation meant UW was going on the road. One of those road trips, which was made via train, was to New York City to storied Madison Square Garden where the rural and rugged Cowboys knocked off national powers Georgetown and St. John’s to claim an undisputed national championship.

Wyoming was the national champion. No team stood above Wyoming. That’s incredible.

Sailors captivated East Coasters with his one-of-a-kind shot and was named Most Valuable Player of the NCAA tournament. The best player on the best team, unreal. Sailors went on to become a general in World War II. His leadership seen on the court was evident on the battlefield.

Sailors played NBA basketball and thrived. He never gained the respect he warranted because he, unfortunately, never competed within a winning franchise. Sailors moved to Alaska, taking advantage of the Homestead Act, and resided there for 30 years. He advocated and pioneered high school girls basketball in the Great Frontier and transformed Glennallen into a statewide power in girls basketball. He touched so many lives and improved each one he impacted.

I think the most telling quote in the documentary was delivered from Sailors while he was sitting in a barbershop in downtown Laramie. He was telling the barber there’s a lot more important things that he’s done than that stupid jump shot.

Sailors called the shot that made him famous, the shot that made this documentary possible, the shot that won a national championship, stupid.

Sailors was a humble and unassuming Wyomingite. He was proud of his role in starting girls basketball in Alaska. He glowed with enthusiasm when talking about his wife. He couldn’t have been more proud of his time in the Marines.

Sailors didn’t think the jump shot or basketball is what made him. He didn’t want the limelight. He embodied Wyoming. He put his head down, brought his lunch pail to work and didn’t expect any gratitude thrown his way.

The documentary conveyed that message in spectacular fashion. It showed Sailors exactly what he was — spectacular.

Bud Denega, former sports reporter at The Sheridan Press, is a graduate of the University of Wyoming and currently works as assistant sports information director at Ohio Northern University and Bowling Green State University. He is pursuing a masters degree in sports administration.