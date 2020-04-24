The Sheridan Press releases its next article for its Glory Days series, initiated after COVID-19 concerns effectively shut down all competitive sporting activities in Sheridan County and state for the spring season and the country until further notice.

Today, The Press takes you back to May 1993, when the Broncettes earned the first soccer title in Sheridan High School history.

Seven Sheridan Broncette soccer players were named All-State this week.

Named to the first team were:

• Goalkeeper, sophomore Shelta Arzy;

• Defender, junior Marianne Haugen;

• Midfielder, junior Danielle Portwine;

• Midfielder, senior Jenny Will;

• Forward, junior Heidi Johnson.

Named to the second team were:

• Defender, senior Brooke Powers;

• Forward, sophomore Rachael Gazdik.

All of the All-State picks were named to the All-Conference first team.

Named to the All-Conference second team were senior defender Carol Hill and senior midfielder Jennifer Holst.

Jenny Will was named Player of the Year in Wyoming.