By Chris Aadland, Casper Star-Tribune via Wyoming News Exchange

CASPER — Tribal leaders say the coronavirus, which led to the deaths of four Northern Arapaho citizens on Monday, is spreading on the reservation after initially being tied to two family clusters.

As of Wednesday, tests had confirmed 51 cases of COVID-19 in the county and on the Wind River Reservation. At least 24 of those cases were among tribal members — who leaders and others say are especially vulnerable to the illness — on the reservation.

In addition, Fremont County Public Health Officer Dr. Brian Gee stated during a Wednesday news conference that at least one of the deceased tribal citizens contracted the illness sometime before the county confirmed its first case on March 13 at the Showboat retirement facility in Lander, meaning it had been circulating in the county before then.

Initially, the first cases on the reservation were contained among two families — with transmission to a tribal member coming from the Showboat facility, where the first confirmed case in Fremont County originated.

But now the illness has spread beyond those initial two families, Northern Arapaho Business Council Chairman Lee Spoonhunter said.

“This is not contained anymore,” he said in an interview Tuesday evening. “Now, you’re seeing testing where there are positive cases that are no longer linked or tied to an earlier case.”

The number of confirmed cases on the reservation is likely due both to the tribes conducting a significant portion of the state’s coronavirus tests and the virus starting to spread more widely among tribal citizens.

“The more testing that you do, the more positives you’re likely going to find,” Gee said. “I think that there is spread, but they’re trying very hard to kind of get that spread to slow down, and I think they’ve done a pretty good job of it. I think they feel like they have a pretty good handle on it right now, and that testing has been a key component for them. But that can also be a little bit of the bump.”

He added a lot of the confirmed tests have come from individuals who were already in quarantine and who health officials suspected already had COVID-19.

The two tribes have also take more aggressive steps, like issuing a stay-at-home order punishable by a fine or jail time, than most other local governments in Wyoming.

