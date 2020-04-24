SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 2:14 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• No calls reported by press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Alarm, Sugarland Drive, 3:08 a.m.

• Dog at large, no location reported, 9:04 a.m.

• Dog at large, Airport Road, 9:27 a.m.

• Dog at large, South Thurmond Street, 10:13 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 10:22 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Gould Street, 10:59 a.m.

• DUI citizen report, South Gould Street, 11:04 a.m.

• Welfare check, no location reported, 11:45 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Dow Street, 11:49 a.m.

• Filthy premises, Fifth Avenue East, 12:09 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:26 p.m.

• Sex battery cold, Sheridan area, 1:30 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Dunnuck Street, 1:53 p.m.

• Animal incident, Warren Avenue, 2:03 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Eighth Street, 2:40 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:24 p.m.

• Domestic, East Heald Street, 4:37 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 4:52 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, 10th Street, 5:40 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, no location reported, 7:52 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 10:03 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Park, 10:47 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Removal of subject, West Fourth Avenue, Dayton, 7:26 a.m.

• Battery, Lane Lane, 10:02 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Holloway Avenue, 2:40 p.m.

• Damaged property, Highway 339, Ranchester, 4:22 p.m.

• Fire other, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 4:54 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Lane and Cox Valley Road, 5:27 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Acme Road, Ranchester, 10:43 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• No arrests reported.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 48

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0

Number of releases for the previous day: 2