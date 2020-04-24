SHERIDAN — With in-person attendance at live musical performances all but impossible in Wyoming right now, singer-songwriters across the state are offering up their talents in the digital realm. Singer-songwriters associated with the Wyoming Singer-Songwriter Competition are appearing in “Home Fest,” a series of concerts featuring the singers performing in their homes and broadcast live on the competition’s Facebook page.

Each Thursday, performances begin at 6:30 p.m. on the competition’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Wyomingsingersongwriters.

Four singer-songwriters will perform for 30 to 40 minutes, often telling stories about the songs they are performing.

“We’ve got an incredibly diverse and talented bunch of singer-songwriters in Wyoming,” said Jon Gardzelewski, the organizer of the concerts. “We all thought that perhaps hearing some original Wyoming music would lift some spirits during this tough time.”

The lineup for the April 30 HomeFest performance includes Joey Detrich of Casper, Jasisikka Nada of Laramie, Quinn Cerovski of Lander and Rob Joyce of Laramie.