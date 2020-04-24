SHERIDAN — Organizers of the annual Longmire Days celebration have postponed the 2020 event until Aug. 13-16.

Typically, the event takes place in July, but a press release from the Longmire Foundation indicated that “the safety of event attendees, our local community and the actors who so generously donate their time are first and foremost in our minds and we feel this additional month will give the event the time that may be necessary for large scale events to be possible, according to the rules set forth by the State of Wyoming.”

More information on the event will be released later.