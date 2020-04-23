SHERIDAN — Navajo Transitional Energy Company announced the layoff of 130 employees at Antelope Mine in Wyoming and Spring Creek Mine in Montana, just north of Sheridan, Thursday afternoon.

The decision comes after weeks of monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic, its existing and expected impacts on the company’s customers and resulting reduction in coal demand, according to an NTEC press release.

Of the 130 laid off, 73 employees are from Spring Creek and 57 from Antelope. As economic and market conditions improve, NTEC will seek to bring back employees.