SHERIDAN — Navajo Transitional Energy Company announced the layoff of 130 employees at Antelope Mine in Wyoming and Spring Creek Mine in Montana, just north of Sheridan, Thursday afternoon.
The decision comes after weeks of monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic, its existing and expected impacts on the company’s customers and resulting reduction in coal demand, according to an NTEC press release.
Of the 130 laid off, 73 employees are from Spring Creek and 57 from Antelope. As economic and market conditions improve, NTEC will seek to bring back employees.
“We regret the hardship that this decision creates for families and our communities,” said Clark Moseley, NTEC CEO. “We are confident in our projections for future sales, and all mines will continue operations to fulfill orders as we look to better days ahead.”
NTEC is providing a severance package and additional support for career placement, said Gov. Mark Gordon in a press conference Thursday afternoon. In addition, Wyoming Workforce Services ensured that resources were available and ready for the affected employees.
“None of that brings back those jobs,” Gordon added. He discussed the decline of coal and said the government is seeking to find ways to pivot to support these workers. “Our hearts go out to that community.”
The Press will continue to report on this situation.