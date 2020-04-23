Governor plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions

SHERIDAN — Early next week, Wyoming will begin a phased plan to ease restrictions, recover businesses and resume some activities, announced Gov. Mark Gordon in a press conference Thursday afternoon. The transition will be driven by health data, Gordon emphasized — not by politics or dates.

“This will be a balanced approach that will be driven by two guiding principles: public safety and allowing our people to get back to work,” Gordon said. “But we need to slowly relax these restrictions and get ourselves ready for the new normal of business in 2020.”

Prior to the expiration of the current health orders on April 30, State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist will issue modified statewide public health orders early next week, taking the first steps to move Wyoming into the next phase.

The modified orders will allow county health officers to submit requests for countywide variances from those orders if the public health conditions in the county warrant the change.

Any changes — more or less restrictive — will be based on each county’s new cases, the percent of cases attributed to community spread, the percent of all tests that are positive, the total COVID-19 admissions reported by hospitals, the total hospital bed availability and the total ICU bed availability.

County health officers have been provided with a COVID-19 Metrics “dashboard” (available here) that includes these health metrics, developed by Wyoming’s executive branch in coordination with WDH.

In the week ahead, Gordon and Harrist will provide additional details on the easing of restrictions, including reopening guidelines for businesses and directions to hospitals on the resumption of elective surgeries.

While Wyomingites await further instruction, Gordon and Harrist encouraged residents to continue to follow the current health orders and take precautions, such as donning a mask in public places and maintaining six feet of distance from others.

“I have to be honest and remind everyone that it’s not over yet, and it’s not going to be over when our current orders expire on April 30,” Harrist said. “And as we move through these next stages of the pandemic, if we do not make thoughtful choices based on the information we have available, we face a very real risk of a much worse situation in Wyoming. We can’t afford that in terms of illnesses and health impacts, and we can’t afford that for our businesses or other aspects of our lives, either. It would simply be irresponsible.”

Wyoming has 332 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 121 probable cases and seven deaths, as of Thursday afternoon, with 279 recoveries. See the county-by-county breakdown.