SHERIDAN — Part of the transition for high school athletes moving on to play at the college level is adjusting to new teammates. Twins Toby and Wade Jacobs will not share in athletic competition in college as they did during their high school athletic careers.

Toby and Wade played football and soccer for Sheridan High School and hockey for the local hockey organization. Toby Jacobs will join the Black Hills State University football team in the fall as Wade Jacobs searches for a school to continue his soccer career.

Each brother brought their own strengths to the teams along with strong character and were great athletes to have as part of the program, SHS head football coach Jeff Mowry said. They are team-first players and are athletes a team cannot have too many of.

Toby Jacobs said he is going to miss competing in athletics with his brother and the unique experience they shared. They were teammates that shared a home, leading to better chemistry on the field or ice.

The brothers knew how to support each other during competitions by recognizing when each other was frustrated and knowing what to say during that time to help them perform better.

The improvement in performance also came from the constant competition between the brothers.

Toby said Wade was there to help push him, knowing the winner of the rep will have bragging rights for the rest of the day and possibly carry on the conversation when they return home.

Even at home during driveway basketball games and cornhole matches, the brothers compete with each other. There were only a few times where the heat of competition boiled over and stuck around after practice or competition. Overall, the goal was to help each other succeed and improve in the sport.

Toby said coming to play football at BHSU is an awesome feeling and he is grateful to continue to play the sport about which he is passionate. He loves the game and is ready to keep playing.

Toby will line up in a familiar spot as an inside slot receiver for BHSU, a position he found success and comfortability in while at Sheridan.

He will have similar responsibilities with the Yellow Jackets as he did with the Broncs.

Toby had 18 receptions for 287 yards and six touchdowns in his senior year missing multiple games due to an injury. During his junior season, Jacobs had 16 receptions for 237 yards and three touchdowns.

Mowry said Toby’s hard work ethic combined with his skills and speed will be a nice addition to BHSU, along with being coachable and a good teammate.

The brothers will have to adjust to not sharing the playing surface together and having each other to compete with during every practice, but they will still be able to support each other in their college careers from afar.