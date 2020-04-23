From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers

Construction of Douglas wind farm on track

DOUGLAS (WNE) — NextEra Energy Resources’ Cedar Springs Wind project – all three phases of it – is on track to be completed by the end of December as originally planned, officials said Tuesday.

That was welcome news for jobs coming to Douglas this summer as unemployment here continues to ramp up. The project will add a boost to the local economy. Company officials said they are utilizing as much local materials as they can for the wind project.

Construction manager Damon Steelman said NextEra is using quite a bit of “local stuff,” such as housing, hotels, apartments, RV park spaces, water, aggregate and other materials.

“We’re utilizing restaurants, pieces and parts locally wherever we can. Some of (the crews) have gone toward Casper for housing, but all of the local sourcing is coming out of Douglas,” Steelman said.

The wind farm is expected to cost nearly $600 million by the time it is completed, and will employ a cumulative peak workforce of nearly 400 people, according to NextEra Project Manager Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick and Steelman spoke to Converse County commissioners and provided project updates April 21.

Commissioners Jim Willox and Mike Colling encouraged Fitzpatrick to hire locally when at all possible.

Fitzpatrick also addressed how the company is dealing with the pandemic restrictions, which he said are not holding up the project’s progress.

“In regards to COVID, we’re keeping our project moving forward while maintaining the safety of our workforce and the community. We’re not experiencing any related delays. We’ll report any changes if it is a COVID-related delay to report,” he promised.

Commissioners tentatively approve $1 million for Gillette College

GILLETTE (WNE) — Campbell County commissioners have tentatively approved a little more than $1 million for Gillette College for the next budget year.

The college had requested $1,059,000, but with commissioners wanting to “hold the line” with the budget, it will get the same amount as this current fiscal year.

The $1,004,000 includes $120,000 for an engineering professor, who will be recruited and hired by the University of Wyoming to teach at least one engineering course at Gillette College each term.

The money will come out of the county’s Optional 1% Sales Tax. This, along with the rest of the county’s funding requests, is pending approval of the final budget this summer.

In 2018-19, the county approved $820,000 for the college.

As commissioners talked about the college during a budget meeting Monday, it led to a larger discussion about finding a stable funding mechanism for the college.

Commissioner Del Shelstad said that “it’s tragic” for the college to operate each year wondering whether it will get money from the city and county because of the turnover on the Commission and City Council after each election.

“How do we put together a plan that says, ‘We want the college to have (stable) funding?’” he asked. “Because, I think we all do, but in the back of my mind, the people have already said no.”

In 2017, a special election for a quarter-penny tax for Gillette College and Energy Capital Economic Development failed.

Two Wyoming residents die in separate crashes

CASPER (WNE) — Two people have died in separate crashes on Wyoming roads, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Tuesday.

The first crash, which happened Saturday, left a Jackson man dead. The second, which took place Monday, killed a Torrington man.

Saturday’s crash took place shortly before 2 p.m. on U.S. Highway 26 near Dubois. A 2004 Jeep Cherokee was heading east when it crossed the center line and drove off the left side of the road. The Jeep’s driver, identified as 57-year-old Scott Wright, overcorrected to the right, colliding with a 2010 Ford Edge heading in the opposite direction.

Wright, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. The driver of the Ford, 37-year-old Lander resident Daisy Ray, was taken by helicopter to Wyoming Medical Center in Casper for treatment of unspecified injuries, the highway patrol said. Three children in the Ford were also hospitalized with injuries.

The highway patrol says it is investigating driver inattention and speeding by Wright as possible contributing factors.

The second crash occurred around 11:59 p.m. Monday on Wyoming Highway 154 near Torrington.

A 2001 GMC Yukon was headed south when it drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected to the left and flipped. The GMC’s driver, 21-year-old Kenneth Randall, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the highway patrol.

The passenger, 21-year-old Gillette Resident Katelyn Cooley, was also not wearing a seat belt, the highway patrol said.

She was taken to Torrington Community Hospital with unspecified injuries. Driver inattention and alcohol use are being investigated as possible contributing factors to that crash, the highway patrol said.

Carbon County transmission line project still expected to break ground

RAWLINS (WNE) —An energy project more than a decade in the making is still coming along, its manager reported to the Carbon County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

In May 2007, the electric power company PacifiCorp launched the Energy Gateway Transmission Expansion, a multi-year project intended to add around 2,000 miles of new transmission lines across the western region.

Currently, three major segments of the gateway are complete and in service.

Three years ago, the company announced plans to construct a sub-segment of the Gateway West project in Wyoming.

The Rawlins Times reported that in October, the project crossed Interstate 80 just east of the North Platte River at the Fort Steele exit. The West project is slated to be completed this October, but project manager Rod Fisher didn’t indicate if that was still the case or not.

Also in October, PacifiCorp announced plans to construct the Gateway South project in Wyoming, Colorado and Utah.

The South portion of the project was discussed during Tuesday’s remote board meeting, with project manager Rod Fisher providing updates.

The team is focused on obtaining the proper permits and scheduling times to speak with landowners in the area where they plan to build. The South project will stretch around 420 miles across three states.

The Gateway West sub-section is 190 miles, stretching from the Aeorlus Substation northwest of Medicine Bow to the Anticline Substation near the Fort Bridger Power Plant.

Fisher said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, he expects ground to break on the South project in April or May 2021 and plans to have the project in service by the end of 2023.

Man arrested after chase near Wright

GILLETTE (WNE) — A 31-year-old man was arrested about 10 miles north of Wright on Monday night after a high-speed pursuit involving two law enforcement agencies.

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was initially attempting to pursue Darren Kendall, of Campbellsville, Kentucky, in his silver 2017 Dodge Ram for speeding, but lost him in a cloud of dust, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.

A Campbell County sheriff’s deputy then saw the man go down Hilight Road traveling at 102 mph.

Kendall and a deputy passed one another before the deputy turned around, put on his emergency lights and chased the suspect, Reynolds said.

Another deputy was stationed on Breene Road near Highway 59 where he put down spikes.

Kendall drove onto Breene and hit the spikes, but was able to travel north on Highway 59 and turn west onto an oil field road. Kendall then returned to Highway 59 and went south before his tires gave out and he stopped, Reynolds said.

Kendall was arrested on suspicion of eluding, driving while under the influence, speeding, possession of edibles, possession of crystal meth and reckless driving.

Sweetwater County Commission requests delay in release of BLM land management plan

ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — The Sweetwater County Commission sent a letter to Kimberlee Foster, manager of the Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs office, requesting a delay in the release of a document outlining how 3.6 million acres of public lands in southwest Wyoming will be managed in the future.

The letter, signed by Commissioner Wally Johnson, requests that the BLM postpone publishing its Draft Rock Springs Resource Management Plan until COVID-10 health restrictions are lifted.

It is important to provide in-person public workshops and meetings in order for people to be able to effectively “express and resolve their concerns regarding the Draft Rock Springs RMP,” according to the letter.

“Open public dialog cannot be replaced by Zoom and computerized meeting formats,” the letter states.

The Rock Springs planning area encompasses 3.6 million acres of surface land and 3.5 million acres of mineral estate in southwest Wyoming, according to the BLM website. It includes land in Sweetwater, Lincoln, Uinta, Sublette, and Fremont counties administered by the BLM and involves decisions on mineral exploration and development, renewable energy, wildlife habitat, outdoor recreation, wild horses, livestock grazing, and historic trails.

“For Sweetwater County and its residents, the Draft Rock Springs RMP is vitally important to our economy, quality of life and ability to enjoy the wide open spaces and multiple use opportunities of public lands,” the commission letter states.

“Therefore, to preserve these opportunities, Sweetwater County believes that it is essential that the BLM conducts multiple in-person public workshops and meetings that allow stakeholders and residents to express their concerns.”