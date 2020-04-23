By Shane Sanderson, Morgan Hughes and Seth Klamann, Casper Star-Tribune via Wyoming News Exchange

CASPER — State public health orders issued in response to the coronavirus pandemic can be prosecuted in court, but an exemption to the rules makes it unclear whether criminal prosecution would be possible if people gathered for a house party.

The question arose this week after Casper leaders said a health care worker attended multiple house parties before testing positive for the virus. The partygoers and the worker’s roommate — also a health care worker — are now in quarantine.

District Attorney Dan Itzen on Friday said that an exemption for private residences in a statewide order banning gatherings of 10 or more people means he likely could not charge partygoers for violating a public health order on that basis.

Although violations of separate quarantine orders can be prosecuted, it is unclear if they are applicable in this case.

State and county officials said Friday they did not know if the health care employee — whose roommate worked at Wyoming Behavioral Institute — was under an already-existing order to quarantine. By Wednesday, health officials had connected 22 cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, with the institute.

Cases connected to WBI have also traveled across county lines: The Wyoming Health Department announced Friday that two patients tested positive for the coronavirus following their transfer from WBI to the Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston.

Quarantine orders, which largely direct people to stay at home, are legally enforceable and punishable by a $100 fine or 6 months in jail, said Itzen and Natrona County Attorney Eric Nelson.

Such orders — which state health authorities can issue as a component of contact tracing, a method of determining how patients may have contracted COVID-19 — are among a handful of enforcement tools available to law enforcement in connection with public health guidelines aimed at limiting the spread of the virus.

The quarantine orders issued in Natrona County, a blank example of which Nelson provided to the Star-Tribune, provide a space for officials to note why the health department believes the person named might have been exposed to the coronavirus. It goes on to direct the person to remain at their home except to seek medical care or spend time outside on their own property.

Individual orders also require the person to avoid close contact with non-household members and direct them to notify the department if they develop one of four symptoms of COVID-19.

The form states the order is expected to last for two weeks but remains in place until the department no longer suspects a person of having the disease.

Kim Deti, the Wyoming Health Department spokeswoman, said Friday that when a person has been identified as positive for COVID-19, staffers issue the person a quarantine order.

The department then calls people who have been in close contact with the patient and issues them quarantine orders.

People who have been in contact with the patient —“depending on the situation” — can also be recommended for testing, she said.

In addition to violation of individual quarantine orders, law enforcement can cite people with a misdemeanor — punishable by $100 fine or six months in jail – for violation of any of the three public health orders issued by state officials, Itzen and Nelson said.

Those orders — issued and then renewed by Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist — direct a large portion of businesses to close to the public and individuals to avoid congregating in groups of 10 or more.

The order limiting gatherings to nine people, however, specifically exempts gatherings at private residences.

It is not yet clear if any citations have been issued in conjunction with the state orders. Itzen has said that court schedules mean his office does not immediately learn about such citations. Police agencies, meanwhile, said that they had found people generally responsive to the state orders.

