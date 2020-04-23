SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block North Main Street, 9:16 p.m.

• RMA, 1400 block Easy Street, 11:46 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports not available.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Suspicious person, West 14th Street, 12:48 a.m.

• Found property, Park, 6:31 a.m.

• Dog at large, Pheasant Draw Road, 8:20 a.m.

• Fraud, South Canby Street, 10:36 a.m.

• Road hazard, Fifth Street, 11:38 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Burkitt Street, 11:51 a.m.

• Welfare check, East Second Street, 12:12 p.m.

• Theft from vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 12:59 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, no location reported, 3:04 p.m.

• Animal incident, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:21 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Russell Drive, 4:09 p.m.

• Filthy premises, Fifth Avenue East, 4:46 p.m.

• Accident, Holmes Avenue, 4:55 p.m.

• Theft cold, Marion Court, 4:58 p.m.

• Parking complaint, North Sheridan Avenue, 5:13 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 5:33 p.m.

• Cat violation, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:17 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:31

• 911 hang up unknown, North Main Street, 6:59 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Highway 193, 7:37 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 11:15 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Abandoned vehicle, Allen Avenue, 11:09 a.m.

• Criminal entry, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 11:14 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 11:31 a.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street and Marion Place, 11:40 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Golf Course Road, 2:37 p.m.

• Attempt to locate, Highway 335, 2:42 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 3:59 p.m.

• DUI, Highway 345, Ranchester, 6:23 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 7:31 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Holloway Avenue, 9:36 p.m.

• Domestic disturbance, Mobile Circle Drive, Ranchester, 9:39 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Christopher J. Bennet, 31, Sheridan, DUI, possession of controlled substances powder or crystal and plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Sherry A. Mikesell, 57, Ranchester, alcohol greater than 10% DUI, possession of controlled substances plant and pill or capsule form, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 50

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 2