SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Community Foundation recently awarded grant funds to Sheridan County Big Brothers Big Sisters. The funds will be used to strengthen one-to-one mentoring by providing activities that help children provide lifelong interests they may never have had a chance to experience.

These activities help children develop a positive relationship with a positive adult role model. According to BBBS, by providing an adult relationship with a child and giving them experiences and opportunities, mentors can have a direct and measurable impact on a child’s life. With assistance from the WYCF, BBBS can continue to offer mentoring services shown to be effective in helping youth make academic improvements, improve relationships with peers and family members and reduce risky behaviors.

The Wyoming Community Foundation is a non-governmental, public supported foundation governed by a self-perpetuating board of citizens and making grants from individual funds contributed or bequeathed by individuals, families, corporations, nonprofit organizations and other sources. The local money came through the Sheridan Area Opportunities Fund and the N Bar 5 Endowment.

For more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters see www.wyobbbs.org or call 307-274-7095.