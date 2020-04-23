SHERIDAN — Bighorn National Forest managers and members of the Forest Plan Steering Committee will conduct a virtual meeting from 1-2:30 p.m. on Thursday. The meeting is open to the public.

The call-in number is 1-888-844-9904 and the user access code is 7691480#.

The agenda will cover updates on areas of concern and summer plans from partners including the Bureau of Land Management, counties and the state of Wyoming. Comments or questions from the public will be limited to the last five minutes of the conference call.

The Forest Plan Steering Committee is comprised of Forest Service managers, local government representatives, county commissions, conservation districts and state of Wyoming agencies. The committee was formed during revision of the forest plan and continues to help the Forest Service monitor the forest plan. For more information about the meeting or the committee, contact Christopher Jones at 307-674-2627 or christopher.d.jones@usda.gov. For more information on the Bighorn National Forest, see www.fs.usda.gov/main/bighorn/home.