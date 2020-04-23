“I know that I’m not perfect

And that I don’t claim to be.

So before you point your fingers,

Be sure your hands are clean.”

— Bob Marley, “Judge Not”

Over the last several weeks, you likely have heard somebody say, “Why are they doing that? Don’t they know better?” Maybe the commenter noticed children outside riding bicycles with neighbors or heading out to local trails for a little fresh air and exercise. More recently, those sorts of comments have been heard in stores regarding individuals who are (or are not) wearing masks.

The phrase and the tone often imply heavy judgment and it prompts some self-reflection. As Bob Marley points out in his song “Don’t Judge,” it’s typically easier to find the fault in others rather than acknowledge your own shortcomings or mistakes.

While we all try to navigate these uncertain waters, we must remember that what makes you (un)comfortable won’t necessarily line up with another’s comfort zone.

A friend of mine recently compared this to another hot-button issue. He said, “It’s just like gun rights. You may want to own and carry a firearm, and that’s fine. You may not want to, that’s OK too. The only time it becomes an issue is when you force your comfort zone on others.”

Like all of us, the analogy isn’t perfect. But, it got me thinking.

I have spent many hours outside in recent weeks. Spending time in the outdoors, with my dog and my husband, are my sanctuary. They provide a sense of normalcy and we typically are not around others. We don’t wear face masks while we’re out for walks — we actively seek to breathe in the fresh air and allow it to calm us.

As news stories are shared about protests in state capitols promoting “reopening” the country, you’ve likely had discussions regarding whether you agree with those individuals’ actions. Memes have appeared on social media criticizing groups who gathered to make their concerns known. But those who gathered in Cheyenne earlier this week had obtained a permit that allowed them to peacefully protest.

No matter how we move forward and begin to conduct business in ways that existed before COVID-19, pleasing everyone will prove impossible. Some will want government and individuals to maintain the strict procedures currently in place. Others will want more options and fewer recommendations for precautions.

Each of us is fighting our own battle right now — fear for vulnerable loved ones, job uncertainty, food insecurity, increased stress due to virtual schooling, loan applications, illness, etc.

As this journey continues, act with grace and remember that some worry about economic hardship, expansion of government control and the spread of COVID-19 simultaneously.