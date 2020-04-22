The Sheridan Press Sports Awards are around the corner! Check out the lengthy list of standout student athletes in Sheridan County who have been nominated. We still plan to celebrate these impressive nominees at our annual awards ceremony — with a virtual twist.
Filmed on the WYO Theater stage, a video of the grand announcements of the winners will drop on our official event page on May 12 at 7 p.m. We recommend you gather with your household and even start a watch party with your friends — formal attire recommended — to cheer these locals’ accomplishments in style.
2020 SHERIDAN PRESS SPORTS AWARDS NOMINEES
Girls golf
Samantha Spielman, Sheridan High School
Katie Carter, Big Horn High School
Sadie Koltiska, Tongue River High School
Boys golf
Brayden James, Sheridan High School
Dalton Nelson, Big Horn High School
Nick Summers, Tongue River High School
Girls cross-country
Sylvia Brown, Sheridan High School
Elizabeth Foley, Big Horn High School
Kalie Bocek, Tongue River High School
Boys cross-country
Austin Akers, Sheridan High School
Jacob Brogdon, Big Horn High School
Wyatt Ostler, Tongue River High School
Girls tennis
Ella Laird, Sheridan High School
Boys tennis
Ethan Kutz, Sheridan High School
Volleyball
Abby Sanders, Sheridan High School
Tannah Heath, Sheridan College
Mary Nicholson, Big Horn High School
Seeara Wojtczak, Tongue River High School
McKenna Auzqui, Arvada-Clearmont High School
Women’s soccer
Elizabeth Pickett, Sheridan College
Men’s soccer
Marques Scott, Sheridan College
Football
Garrett Coon, Sheridan High School
Will Pelissier, Big Horn High School
Tony Perfetti, Tongue River High School
Girls swimming
Zoe Robison, Sheridan High School
Boys swimming
Thomas Yates, Sheridan High School
Girls basketball
Katie Ligocki, Sheridan High School
Maddison Roush, Sheridan College
Courtney Wallach, Big Horn High School
Sydnee Pitman, Tongue River High School
Ashlynn Fennema, Arvada-Clearmont High School
Boys basketball
Sam Lecholat, Sheridan High School
JoVon McClanahan, Sheridan College
Quinn McCafferty, Big Horn High School
Nick Summers, Tongue River High School
Torrey Veach, Arvada-Clearmont High School
Wrestling
Hunter Goodwin, Sheridan High School
Kyle Breen, Tongue River High School
Boys indoor track
Brock Bomar, Sheridan High School
Kyler Ostler, Big Horn High School
Jason Barron, Tongue River High School
Girls indoor track
Alicia Thoney, Sheridan High School
Carley Motsick, Big Horn High School
Jane Pendergast, Tongue River High School
Club sports
Alex Kesler, Sheridan NA3HL Hawks hockey
Toby Jacobs, Sheridan High School Hawks hockey
Quinn McCafferty, Sheridan Troopers baseball
Ellie Bard, Sheridan High School rodeo
Payton Rott, Sheridan High School cheer
Special Olympics
Chloe Laumann
Kimberly Allen
Tiegan Reher
Team of the Year
Sheridan High School boys cross-country
Big Horn High School football
Tongue River High School boys cross-country
Sheridan NA3HL Hawks
Coach of the Year
Art Baures, Sheridan High School cross-country
Mallory Hammer, Sheridan College soccer
Kirk McLaughlin, Big Horn High School football
Janelle Manore, Tongue River High School volleyball
Sarah Walker, Arvada-Clearmont High School volleyball, basketball
Scholar-Athlete award
Jacob Boint, Sheridan High School
JoVon McClanahan, Sheridan College
Quinn McCafferty, Big Horn High School
Justice Rees, Tongue River High School
Ashlynn Fennema, Arvada-Clearmont High School
Teammate award
Alex Sanders, Sheridan High School
Hayden Peterson, Sheridan College
Billy Watson, Big Horn High School
Izzy Carbert, Tongue River High School
Kailei Beam, Arvada-Clearmont High School
Fall female, male Athletes of the Year
Will be announced on awards night
Winter female, male Athletes of the Year
Will be announced on awards night
Katie Malin French Be Fierce Award for Perseverance
Will be announced on awards night
Sportsmanship award
Will be announced on awards night
Note from The Press: Don’t forget to RSVP!