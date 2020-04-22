The Sheridan Press Sports Awards are around the corner! Check out the lengthy list of standout student athletes in Sheridan County who have been nominated. We still plan to celebrate these impressive nominees at our annual awards ceremony — with a virtual twist.

Filmed on the WYO Theater stage, a video of the grand announcements of the winners will drop on our official event page on May 12 at 7 p.m. We recommend you gather with your household and even start a watch party with your friends — formal attire recommended — to cheer these locals’ accomplishments in style.

2020 SHERIDAN PRESS SPORTS AWARDS NOMINEES

Girls golf

Samantha Spielman, Sheridan High School
Katie Carter, Big Horn High School
Sadie Koltiska, Tongue River High School

Boys golf

Brayden James, Sheridan High School
Dalton Nelson, Big Horn High School
Nick Summers, Tongue River High School

Girls cross-country

Sylvia Brown, Sheridan High School
Elizabeth Foley, Big Horn High School
Kalie Bocek, Tongue River High School

Boys cross-country

Austin Akers, Sheridan High School
Jacob Brogdon, Big Horn High School
Wyatt Ostler, Tongue River High School

Girls tennis

Ella Laird, Sheridan High School

Boys tennis

Ethan Kutz, Sheridan High School

Volleyball

Abby Sanders, Sheridan High School
Tannah Heath, Sheridan College
Mary Nicholson, Big Horn High School
Seeara Wojtczak, Tongue River High School
McKenna Auzqui, Arvada-Clearmont High School

Women’s soccer

Elizabeth Pickett, Sheridan College

Men’s soccer

Marques Scott, Sheridan College

Football

Garrett Coon, Sheridan High School
Will Pelissier, Big Horn High School
Tony Perfetti, Tongue River High School

Girls swimming

Zoe Robison, Sheridan High School

Boys swimming

Thomas Yates, Sheridan High School

Girls basketball

Katie Ligocki, Sheridan High School
Maddison Roush, Sheridan College
Courtney Wallach, Big Horn High School
Sydnee Pitman, Tongue River High School
Ashlynn Fennema, Arvada-Clearmont High School

Boys basketball

Sam Lecholat, Sheridan High School
JoVon McClanahan, Sheridan College
Quinn McCafferty, Big Horn High School
Nick Summers, Tongue River High School
Torrey Veach, Arvada-Clearmont High School

Wrestling

Hunter Goodwin, Sheridan High School
Kyle Breen, Tongue River High School

Boys indoor track

Brock Bomar, Sheridan High School
Kyler Ostler, Big Horn High School
Jason Barron, Tongue River High School

Girls indoor track

Alicia Thoney, Sheridan High School
Carley Motsick, Big Horn High School
Jane Pendergast, Tongue River High School

Club sports

Alex Kesler, Sheridan NA3HL Hawks hockey
Toby Jacobs, Sheridan High School Hawks hockey
Quinn McCafferty, Sheridan Troopers baseball
Ellie Bard, Sheridan High School rodeo
Payton Rott, Sheridan High School cheer

Special Olympics

Chloe Laumann
Kimberly Allen
Tiegan Reher

Team of the Year

Sheridan High School boys cross-country
Big Horn High School football
Tongue River High School boys cross-country
Sheridan NA3HL Hawks

Coach of the Year

Art Baures, Sheridan High School cross-country
Mallory Hammer, Sheridan College soccer
Kirk McLaughlin, Big Horn High School football
Janelle Manore, Tongue River High School volleyball
Sarah Walker, Arvada-Clearmont High School volleyball, basketball

Scholar-Athlete award

Jacob Boint, Sheridan High School
JoVon McClanahan, Sheridan College
Quinn McCafferty, Big Horn High School
Justice Rees, Tongue River High School
Ashlynn Fennema, Arvada-Clearmont High School

Teammate award

Alex Sanders, Sheridan High School
Hayden Peterson, Sheridan College
Billy Watson, Big Horn High School
Izzy Carbert, Tongue River High School
Kailei Beam, Arvada-Clearmont High School

Fall female, male Athletes of the Year

Will be announced on awards night

Winter female, male Athletes of the Year

Will be announced on awards night

Katie Malin French Be Fierce Award for Perseverance

Will be announced on awards night

Sportsmanship award

Will be announced on awards night

 

Note from The Press: Don’t forget to RSVP!