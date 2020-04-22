The Sheridan Press Sports Awards are around the corner! Check out the lengthy list of standout student athletes in Sheridan County who have been nominated. We still plan to celebrate these impressive nominees at our annual awards ceremony — with a virtual twist.

Filmed on the WYO Theater stage, a video of the grand announcements of the winners will drop on our official event page on May 12 at 7 p.m. We recommend you gather with your household and even start a watch party with your friends — formal attire recommended — to cheer these locals’ accomplishments in style.

2020 SHERIDAN PRESS SPORTS AWARDS NOMINEES

Girls golf

Samantha Spielman, Sheridan High School

Katie Carter, Big Horn High School

Sadie Koltiska, Tongue River High School

Boys golf

Brayden James, Sheridan High School

Dalton Nelson, Big Horn High School

Nick Summers, Tongue River High School

Girls cross-country

Sylvia Brown, Sheridan High School

Elizabeth Foley, Big Horn High School

Kalie Bocek, Tongue River High School

Boys cross-country

Austin Akers, Sheridan High School

Jacob Brogdon, Big Horn High School

Wyatt Ostler, Tongue River High School

Girls tennis

Ella Laird, Sheridan High School

Boys tennis

Ethan Kutz, Sheridan High School

Volleyball

Abby Sanders, Sheridan High School

Tannah Heath, Sheridan College

Mary Nicholson, Big Horn High School

Seeara Wojtczak, Tongue River High School

McKenna Auzqui, Arvada-Clearmont High School

Women’s soccer

Elizabeth Pickett, Sheridan College

Men’s soccer

Marques Scott, Sheridan College

Football

Garrett Coon, Sheridan High School

Will Pelissier, Big Horn High School

Tony Perfetti, Tongue River High School

Girls swimming

Zoe Robison, Sheridan High School

Boys swimming

Thomas Yates, Sheridan High School

Girls basketball

Katie Ligocki, Sheridan High School

Maddison Roush, Sheridan College

Courtney Wallach, Big Horn High School

Sydnee Pitman, Tongue River High School

Ashlynn Fennema, Arvada-Clearmont High School

Boys basketball

Sam Lecholat, Sheridan High School

JoVon McClanahan, Sheridan College

Quinn McCafferty, Big Horn High School

Nick Summers, Tongue River High School

Torrey Veach, Arvada-Clearmont High School

Wrestling

Hunter Goodwin, Sheridan High School

Kyle Breen, Tongue River High School

Boys indoor track

Brock Bomar, Sheridan High School

Kyler Ostler, Big Horn High School

Jason Barron, Tongue River High School

Girls indoor track

Alicia Thoney, Sheridan High School

Carley Motsick, Big Horn High School

Jane Pendergast, Tongue River High School

Club sports

Alex Kesler, Sheridan NA3HL Hawks hockey

Toby Jacobs, Sheridan High School Hawks hockey

Quinn McCafferty, Sheridan Troopers baseball

Ellie Bard, Sheridan High School rodeo

Payton Rott, Sheridan High School cheer

Special Olympics

Chloe Laumann

Kimberly Allen

Tiegan Reher

Team of the Year

Sheridan High School boys cross-country

Big Horn High School football

Tongue River High School boys cross-country

Sheridan NA3HL Hawks

Coach of the Year

Art Baures, Sheridan High School cross-country

Mallory Hammer, Sheridan College soccer

Kirk McLaughlin, Big Horn High School football

Janelle Manore, Tongue River High School volleyball

Sarah Walker, Arvada-Clearmont High School volleyball, basketball

Scholar-Athlete award

Jacob Boint, Sheridan High School

JoVon McClanahan, Sheridan College

Quinn McCafferty, Big Horn High School

Justice Rees, Tongue River High School

Ashlynn Fennema, Arvada-Clearmont High School

Teammate award

Alex Sanders, Sheridan High School

Hayden Peterson, Sheridan College

Billy Watson, Big Horn High School

Izzy Carbert, Tongue River High School

Kailei Beam, Arvada-Clearmont High School

Fall female, male Athletes of the Year

Will be announced on awards night

Winter female, male Athletes of the Year

Will be announced on awards night

Katie Malin French Be Fierce Award for Perseverance

Will be announced on awards night

Sportsmanship award

Will be announced on awards night

