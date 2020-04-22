We have all been there. Blasting away on a recipe, being the lord of the kitchen, when all of a sudden you realize you don’t have any milk. Who drank the last of it? Was it you and you just forgot about it? Maybe your kids drank it at a record pace.
Who’s ever fault it was, it’s gone now and you’re stuck halfway into making something without milk. Do you give up now and call it a day or improvise. IF you’re anything like me, you soldier on and find a way.
Luckily in my house, we usually have some kind of creamer or heavy whipping cream for coffees in the morning. Little bit of water mixed in and you have a serviceable milk substitute.
That kind of thing got me thinking. What other food substitutes are out there in case you are out of an item?
I am happy to report that there is an expansive list of them. Feel free to cut this out and tape it on the inside of your cabinets if you want to have this handy and ready to rock and roll
Apple cider vinegar (1/4 cup)
1/4 cup white vinegar
Balsamic vinegar (1 Tbsp)
1 Tbsp sherry vinegar or
1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
Beer (1 cup)
1 cup beef broth or
1 cup apple cider vinegar
Baking powder (1 tsp)
1/4 tsp baking soda + 1/2 tsp. cream of tartar or
1/4 tsp baking soda + 1/2 cup buttermilk (decrease liquid in recipe by 1/2 cup)
Barbecue sauce (1 cup)
1 cup ketchup + 1/2 to 1 tsp liquid smoke
Bread crumbs (1 cup)
1 cup cracker crumbs or
1 cup matzo meal or
1 cup ground oats
Brown sugar (1 cup)
1 cup granulated sugar + 2 Tbsp molasses
Butter, salted (1 cup)
1 cup margarine or
1 cup shortening + 1/2 tsp salt or
7/8 cup vegetable oil + 1/2 tsp salt
Buttermilk (1 cup)
1 cup yogurt or
1 Tbsp lemon juice or vinegar + enough milk to make 1 cup
Corn syrup (1 cup)
1 cup honey or
1 cup sugar + 1/4 cup liquid (whatever is called for in the recipe)
Cream cheese (1 cup)
1 cup ricotta cheese or
1 cup low-fat cottage cheese, beaten until smooth
Cream, half and half (1 cup)
7/8 cup whole milk + 2 Tbsp melted butter
Cream, heavy (not for whipping) (1 cup)
2/3 cup whole milk + 1/3 cup melted butter
Cream of tartar (1 tsp)
2 Tbsp lemon juice
Honey (1 cup)
1 1/4 cups sugar + 1/4 cup liquid (whatever is called for in the recipe)
Hot pepper sauce (1 tsp)
3/4 tsp cayenne pepper + 1 tsp vinegar
Lemon juice (1 Tbsp)
1 Tbsp white vinegar
Mayonnaise (1 cup)
1 cup sour cream or
1 cup yogurt
Oil (1 cup)
1 cup melted butter or
1 cup shortening
Shortening (1 cup)
1 cup butter or
1 cup margarine
White vinegar (1/4 cup)
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar or
1/4 cup lemon juice
Wine, red (1 cup)
1 cup apple cider or
1 cup beef broth or
1 cup tomato juice
Wine, white (1 cup)
1 cup white grape juice or
1 cup apple juice