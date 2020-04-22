We have all been there. Blasting away on a recipe, being the lord of the kitchen, when all of a sudden you realize you don’t have any milk. Who drank the last of it? Was it you and you just forgot about it? Maybe your kids drank it at a record pace.

Who’s ever fault it was, it’s gone now and you’re stuck halfway into making something without milk. Do you give up now and call it a day or improvise. IF you’re anything like me, you soldier on and find a way.

Luckily in my house, we usually have some kind of creamer or heavy whipping cream for coffees in the morning. Little bit of water mixed in and you have a serviceable milk substitute.

That kind of thing got me thinking. What other food substitutes are out there in case you are out of an item?

I am happy to report that there is an expansive list of them. Feel free to cut this out and tape it on the inside of your cabinets if you want to have this handy and ready to rock and roll

Apple cider vinegar (1/4 cup)

1/4 cup white vinegar

Balsamic vinegar (1 Tbsp)

1 Tbsp sherry vinegar or

1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

Beer (1 cup)

1 cup beef broth or

1 cup apple cider vinegar

Baking powder (1 tsp)

1/4 tsp baking soda + 1/2 tsp. cream of tartar or

1/4 tsp baking soda + 1/2 cup buttermilk (decrease liquid in recipe by 1/2 cup)

Barbecue sauce (1 cup)

1 cup ketchup + 1/2 to 1 tsp liquid smoke

Bread crumbs (1 cup)

1 cup cracker crumbs or

1 cup matzo meal or

1 cup ground oats

Brown sugar (1 cup)

1 cup granulated sugar + 2 Tbsp molasses

Butter, salted (1 cup)

1 cup margarine or

1 cup shortening + 1/2 tsp salt or

7/8 cup vegetable oil + 1/2 tsp salt

Buttermilk (1 cup)

1 cup yogurt or

1 Tbsp lemon juice or vinegar + enough milk to make 1 cup

Corn syrup (1 cup)

1 cup honey or

1 cup sugar + 1/4 cup liquid (whatever is called for in the recipe)

Cream cheese (1 cup)

1 cup ricotta cheese or

1 cup low-fat cottage cheese, beaten until smooth

Cream, half and half (1 cup)

7/8 cup whole milk + 2 Tbsp melted butter

Cream, heavy (not for whipping) (1 cup)

2/3 cup whole milk + 1/3 cup melted butter

Cream of tartar (1 tsp)

2 Tbsp lemon juice

Honey (1 cup)

1 1/4 cups sugar + 1/4 cup liquid (whatever is called for in the recipe)

Hot pepper sauce (1 tsp)

3/4 tsp cayenne pepper + 1 tsp vinegar

Lemon juice (1 Tbsp)

1 Tbsp white vinegar

Mayonnaise (1 cup)

1 cup sour cream or

1 cup yogurt

Oil (1 cup)

1 cup melted butter or

1 cup shortening

Shortening (1 cup)

1 cup butter or

1 cup margarine

White vinegar (1/4 cup)

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar or

1/4 cup lemon juice

Wine, red (1 cup)

1 cup apple cider or

1 cup beef broth or

1 cup tomato juice

Wine, white (1 cup)

1 cup white grape juice or

1 cup apple juice