SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 9:27 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 11:34 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1700 block North Heights Drive, 10:06 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Animal welfare, Val Vista Street, 8:57 a.m.

• Animal incident, South Thurmond Street, 10:26 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Poplar Trail, 10:30 a.m.

• Animal welfare, East Ridge Road, 10:56 a.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, Val Vista Street, 10:43 a.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, Osprey Boulevard, 11:24 a.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 11:52 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Olive Street, 11:59 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:09 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East First Street, 12:12 p.m.

• Domestic, Townhouse Place, 12:11 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:21 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 12:37 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 1:08 p.m.

• Barking dog, College Avenue, 1:32 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Loucks Street, 3:15 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Mydland Road, 4 p.m.

• Accident, West Burkitt Street, 4:17 p.m.

• Dog at large, West 11th Street, 4:56 p.m.

• Drug activity, Mydland Road, 4:53 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:01

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 5:08 p.m.

• Domestic, Crook Street, 7:58 p.m.

• Noise complaint, North Jefferson Street, 9:06 p.m.

• Welfare check, Marion Court, 9:18 p.m.

• Noise complaint, North Gould Street, 9:41 p.m.

• Curfew violation, Coffeen Avenue, 10:14 p.m.

• DUI, B Street, 11:40 p.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 11:46 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Suspicious person, Brinton Road and South Second Street, Big Horn, 12:13 a.m.

• Runaway, Lane Lane, 12:54 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Piney Avenue, Banner, 6:49 a.m.

• Shots, Beaver Creek Road, 9:31 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Shantel J. Danforth, 28, Fort Collins, Colorado, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 51

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 0