SHERIDAN — April is National Volunteer Month and a time for volunteers to be celebrated for the powerful, life-changing contributions they make to Girl Scouts all year long.

Girl Scout awards are deeply rooted in tradition and create a great sense of pride for volunteers. Each year, Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming formally recognizes adult Girl Scout members who have been nominated by fellow volunteers for significant accomplishments and approved by the GSMW Board of Directors.

More than 80 volunteers from across the council received volunteer recognition including eight from Sheridan, Wyoming.

Jennifer Frey-Pierce, Lori Dickinson and Marisa Graham received the Girl Scout Appreciation Pin, which recognizes an individual’s exemplary service in support of delivering the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. This service has had a measurable impact on one service unit or geographical area, and helps reach and surpass the mission-delivery goals of an area.

Zena Husman, Amber Maloney, Edith Green, Dawn Sopron and Elisabeth Wilson were awarded the Volunteer of Excellence. This award offers service units an opportunity to recognize volunteers who have contributed outstanding service in support of mission delivery to girl and adult members at the troop level.

Girl Scout volunteers are an essential part of the Girl Scout experience. GSMW acknowledges all adult volunteers who give their time, energy and talent for our Girl Scouts. Without volunteers, there wouldn’t be a Girl Scout experience.

Girl Scouts is always in need of additional volunteers and encourages adults — young or old, male or female — to consider volunteering.