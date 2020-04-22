By Mark Davis, Powell Tribune via Wyoming News Exchange

POWELL — For the first time in more than a decade, no humans were injured or killed by a grizzly bear in Wyoming last year. And despite the population of grizzlies trending slightly upward, substantially fewer bears had to be relocated or killed by wildlife managers due to conflicts.

It was a good year for Wyoming, Game and Fish large carnivore supervisor Dan Thompson told members of the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee during the group’s spring meeting last week.

“We’re very fortunate that we didn’t have any human injuries or fatalities — the first year in several years we didn’t have a human injury. And we also had a lot less management actions because of those reduced number of conflicts,” Thompson said.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department large carnivore team euthanized 18 bears in 2019, down from 32 the previous year. Ten of the bears that were “lethally removed” had roamed outside the portion of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem that’s been deemed as suitable habitat for the species. Several of those removals took place in Park County.

“The Absaroka front has our longest footprint of conflict,” said Thompson. “Our first conflict starts there and our last conflicts, on an annual basis, occur there.”

The types of conflicts have changed over the past few years, with fewer bears sniffing out garbage and destroying private property.