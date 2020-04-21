Four more Wyoming deaths related to coronavirus

Updated at 3:30 p.m.

SHERIDAN — Tuesday afternoon, Wyoming Department of Health confirmed the death of four Fremont County residents who had tested positive for COVID-19. The four deceased were Northern Arapaho tribal members, according to Gov. Mark Gordon’s office.

The newly confirmed deaths include an older man, older woman, an adult woman and an adult man. Each had been hospitalized. Two of the four had existing conditions that put them at higher risk of serious illness related to the virus, according to WDH.

“I want to extend my condolences to the Northern Arapaho Tribe and to the families of the four people that passed away last night due to COVID-19,” Gordon said. “These deaths highlight the insidious nature of the illness, as both the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone Tribes took advanced protective measures early on, including through an aggressive testing strategy.

“I want to commend each of the sovereign nations for taking those early steps for the safety of Wind River Reservation communities,” the governor continued. “I continue to communicate regularly with Tribal leadership regarding both State and tribal strategies for handling the mounting challenges posed by COVID-19. During my conversation with Chairman Spoonhunter today, we agreed that the Tribes and the State must coordinate our response for the health of Wyoming citizens, as we are all in this together.”

As of April 21, there have been 320 laboratory-confirmed cases, 116 probable cases and 6 COVID-19 related deaths in Wyoming.

“We’ve talked a lot about who has the highest risk of hospitalization and death related to this disease and that is important information,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH. “But the truth is anyone can get sick with COVID-19, anyone has a chance of a serious illness and anyone who is infected can pass COVID-19 on to others.”

This brings Wyoming’s total number of reported deaths related to COVID-19 to six. As of Tuesday at 1 p.m., WDH has reported 320 confirmed and 116 probable cases across Wyoming, including 237 recoveries. Find the county-by-county breakdown here.

According to WDH, personal actions that can help avoid the spread of COVID-19 include:

Follow current public health orders, which encourage staying home as much as possible.

Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.

Follow common-sense steps, such as washing your hands often and well; covering your coughs and sneezes; and cleaning and disinfecting.

Symptoms reported with COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath.