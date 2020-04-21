SHERIDAN — Three former players of the Sheridan NA3HL Hawks have signed to play at the college level.

Defenseman Jack Royer and forward Trevor Timm have both signed with Midland University and will play in the American Collegiate Hockey Association.

Royer had six goals and 38 assists for the Hawks in his final year of eligibility for the NA3HL. Timm had 13 goals and 22 assists for the team.

Forward Mike Kocsis committed to play at Arcadia University to play at the NCAA Division III level. Kocsis had seven goals and one assist in 10 games with the Hawks.