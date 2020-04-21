SHERIDAN — Members of the Sheridan High School football team have played the sport with the same teammates since the third grade. The class of 2020 experienced a lot of success, including a trip to Laramie each year and two titles in their varsity careers.

Senior Lowden Askins will take his talents from the Powder River Basin to east river South Dakota in the fall. When Askins steps foot onto the campus of Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota, he plans on bringing a winning attitude and a strong work ethic he gained as a member of the Sheridan High School football program.

Askins said his goal is to earn playing time as a freshman and make an immediate impact on the team. Askins wants to do whatever he can to help the team win games and take down some of the top opponents in the conference.

DWU posted records of 3-8 and 2-9 the past few seasons, playing in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, a part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. The GPAC is home to teams regularly placing in the top 25, including back-to-back national champions Morningside College.

Askins learned from SHS that a winning attitude requires commitment to the sport of football, buying into the program and buying into those around you. It is about putting the team’s needs first.

“Playing for the Broncs and being on a championship team every year, not winning junior year, will help me because the coaches we have at Sheridan High School make sure we have a good work ethic,” Askins said.

“I think coming from a successful team will help me because I will already have a winning attitude. I am sure some of the other kids they are bringing in will have that winning attitude as well, and everyone else on the team during those losing seasons will be hungry to win too.”

Along with the desire and attitude to win, Askins brings a strong work ethic, proven over four years of high school. SHS football head coach Jeff Mowry said Askins had great attendance for high school lifting and is not surprised he is still training during the COVID-19 pandemic. Askins is a strong and athletic kid that has the opportunity to play football at the next level, Mowry said.

For at least two hours a day, Askins goes to the high school or junior high football fields to train with his brother, currently a sophomore at SHS, and his father. The Askins family will run routes, perform agility drills and go through conditioning.

Askins said he usually keeps his brother and dad long after they are ready to go home.

Every player at the college level was either good or great in high school, Askins said. He keeps on working during this time, trying to get ahead of anyone taking time off. Askins plans to stay in shape and be ready to hit the ground running once he enters fall camp for DWU.

Along with training, Askins has been watching film and preparing himself to be a deep threat receiver for DWU.

There is a lot of excitement for next fall, Askins said. A new team, coaches and experiences are to be had for Askins in a new town and new scenery.

“I am excited to see how well I perform at the next level,” Askins said.