SHERIDAN — Wyoming Game and Fish Department officials halted issuing non-resident fishing licenses temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Mark Gordon’s orders for visitors or citizens to quarantine for 14 days upon entry or re-entry into the state. The decision, while agreeable to a local business reliant upon out-of-state customers, may in turn hurt business going forward.

WGFD announced the suspension of sales of nonresident daily and five-day fishing licenses April 15, effective immediately, per Gordon’s April 3 directive.

“The suspension of nonresident fishing licenses is a temporary measure to give the department the ability to align with state and local social distancing guidelines, directives and orders, which were put in place for public health and safety,” a press release said. “…Lifting of the suspension will likely coincide with changes to the governor’s directives.”

Angling Destination’s Clark Smyth said it makes sense WGFD implemented this restriction and he and his staff are fully in support of proper distancing precautions, proven by changes to business protocols seen at Fly Shop of the Bighorns. While Smyth and his team have managed to keep the fly shop open, the guiding portion of the operation took a deep hit from normally high spring numbers.

“Many of our international customers canceled their spring fishing trips,” Smyth said. “Some lost deposits, others pushed their fishing trip to the fall or to 2021. Only a few were lucky enough to have secured travel insurance and have made claims to recoup their losses.”

Smyth said they aren’t at a total standstill, though. Other people continue to book late summer and early fall fishing trips, slightly reassuring the group of anglers.

“Signs seem to be pointing toward people wanting to ‘get away’ as soon as the viral storm passes,” Smyth said.

Like most businesses, Smyth said the worst part is not knowing how long they need to adjust to account for state-issued directives. Because of that, Smyth applied for federal assistance and has pushed for locals to step up in this time of need and help small businesses survive.

The anglers and the fly shop rely heavily on tourism dollars, though, as do a large portion of Sheridan businesses.

Angling Destinations still has a fully-booked summer, but the longer orders are extended — including the additional April 3 travel restrictions — the more cancellations the company, and others, will see.

For now, Smyth and his staff are finding ways to make it work by ramping up online flys and fly-tying program sales and providing discounts to local customers.

“If nobody is allowed to travel to Wyoming, we’re really going to have to depend on local people to keep us afloat,” Smyth said.

He believes the only way out of this is working together and supporting each other.

“We will gladly go out of our way to ensure our customers that we can get through this, but it’s imperative that we make a concerted effort to get through this together,” Smyth said.