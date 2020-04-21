SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600 block Emerson Street, 8:49 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Curfew violation, South Main Street, 12:42 a.m.

• Missing person, South Main Street, 1:11 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 2:13 a.m.

• Welfare check, Burton Street, 2:11 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 2:34 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Little Goose Canyon, 5:22 a.m.

• Domestic, West Fifth Street, 5:51 a.m.

• Cat trap, Taylor Avenue, 9:22 a.m.

• K9 request, Airfield Lane, 9:54 a.m.

• Dog at large, Bellevue Avenue, 9:54 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Third Avenue East, 10:34 a.m.

• Cat violation, South Carrington Street, 11:02 a.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 11:15 a.m.

• Records only, North Main Street, 11:20 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 11:32 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Works Street, 12:17 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 12:53 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Beaver Street, 12:59 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 1:29 p.m.

• Dog bite, Coffeen Avenue, 1:33 p.m.

• Domestic, Gladstone Street, 1:20 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Canby Street, 1:29 p.m.

• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 2:31 p.m.

• Domestic, Townhouse Place, 3:08 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 3:07 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Mydland Road, 4:18 p.m.

• Dog at large, Heald Street, 4:25 p.m.

• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:58 p.m.

• Dog at large, Canfield Street, 5:01 p.m.

• Livestock loose, North Main Street, 6:57 p.m.

• Theft cold, Fourth Avenue East, 7:13 p.m.

• Barking dog, Fourth Avenue East, 7:14 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Harrison Street, 7:37 p.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 9:13 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 11:47 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Suspicious circumstance, Heather Lane, Ranchester, 6:25 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Airfield Lane, 9:34 a.m.

• Harassment, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 11:01 a.m.

• Burglary cold, Industrial Road, 3:07 p.m.

• Theft cold, Eagle Ridge Trail, Dayton, 6:26 p.m.

• Animal incident, Rosebud Lane, Banner, 8:05 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 23, 11:23 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• No arrests reported.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 50

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 0