SHERIDAN — Two suspects have been identified in relation to several storage unit burglaries around Sheridan County.

Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office deputies began investigating reports of several storage unit burglaries April 9. Two suspects — identified as Rachael Rodriguez, 28, and Jerimiah Thompson-Muzquiz, 31 — cut locks and stole items from units. The two were arrested on suspicion of these crimes; charges are pending.

With help from the Sheridan Police Department and Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, SCSO deputies executed search warrants at three separate locations. Multiple stolen items were recovered involving the storage unit burglaries and were seized, according to a press release from SCSO.

SCSO believes several other victims have been affected that may not know, so deputies are asking citizens to check storage units and outbuildings for signs of burglary. Report any burglary or theft to Sheridan County Dispatch at 307-672-2413. If anyone has purchased items from Rodriguez or Thompson-Muzquiz, they are encouraged to contact SCSO, as those items may be stolen.