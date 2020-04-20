SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block North Main Street, 6:01 p.m.

• RMA assist, 100 block Absaraka Street, 6:35 p.m.

• RMA assist, Yellowtail Drive and North Main Street, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday

• Smoke detector check, 800 block Olympus Drive, 3:36 p.m.

• Open burning, 1200 block South Thurmond Street, 5:55 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1700 block Sugarland Drive, 9:27 p.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 50 block East Works Street, 12:41 a.m.

• RMA assist, 800 block West Works Street, 1:57 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1600 block Terra Avenue, 9:58 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday – Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Standby, 50 block West 12th Street, 8:30 a.m.

• Trauma, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 8:53 a.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 10:55 a.m.

• Medical, 700 block North Main Street, 12:01 p.m.

• Medical, 2300 block North Main Street, 12:17 p.m.

• Trauma, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 1:33 p.m.

• Medical, 1700 block North Main Street, 6:01 p.m.

• Trauma, 100 block Absaraka Street, 6:35 p.m.

• Medical, 2400 block Town House Place, 7:05 p.m.

• Medical, 3600 block North Main Street, 7:45 p.m.

• Trauma, 1900 block Big Horn Avenue, 9:11 p.m.

Saturday

• Trauma, 1100 block Avoca Court, 4:15 a.m.

• Trauma, 50 block Avoca Avenue, 4:50 a.m.

• Gillette transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 10:55 a.m.

• Medical, 3000 block Highway 87, 10:53 a.m.

• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 4:10 p.m.

• Trauma, 1700 block Highway 16 eastbound, 4:10

• Medical, 1100 block Avoca Court, 7:21 p.m.

• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:15 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, 50 block East Works Street, 12:41 a.m.

• Medical, 800 block West Loucks Street, 1:52 a.m.

• Medical, 1700 block North Main Street, 11:42 a.m.

• Trauma, 50 block Box Cross Road, 2:10 p.m.

• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 5:46 p.m.

• Medical, 50 block Eaton’s Ranch Road, 10:03 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Drugs scheduled surrender, West 12th Street, 7:06 a.m.

• Driving under suspension, East Brundage Street, 8:09 a.m.

• Theft cold, South Carlin Street, 8:21 a.m.

• Warrant service, Sugarland Drive, 9:25 a.m.

• Threat, Lewis Street, 11:20 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Bellevue Avenue, 11:32 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Seventh Street, 12:11 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 12:52 p.m.

• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 1:22 p.m.

• Records only, North Main Street, 12:56 p.m.

• Records only, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:59 p.m.

• Dog at large, Huntington Street, 2:23 p.m.

• Animal incident, South Carlin Street, 2:37 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Fifth Street, 4:18 p.m.

• Animal injured, North Main Street, 4:23 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 4:45 p.m.

• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 4:57 p.m.

• Assist agency, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:57 p.m.

• Drug activity, North Main Street, 5:53 p.m.

• Assist agency, College Meadow Drive, 6:29 p.m.

• Vicious dog, Big Horn Avenue, 6:26 p.m.

• Animal incident, East Ridge Road, 6:51 p.m.

• Warrant service, 10th Street, 7:08 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 7:44 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Heights Lane, 9:10 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 9:39 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Broadway Street, 10:18 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 10:45 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, North Brooks Street, 11:14 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 2:57 a.m.

• Cat trap, Taylor Avenue, 9 a.m.

• Damaged property, Higby Road, 9:54 a.m.

• Drug activity, North Main Street, 10:05 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 12:52 p.m.

• Animal incident, South Canby Street, 1:06 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Wyoming Avenue, 2:07 p.m.

• Barking dog, Lewis Street, 2:12 p.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 3:43 p.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 4:23 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 5:41 p.m.

• Accident, Bellevue Avenue, 5:50 p.m.

• Welfare check, Val Vista Street, 6:29 p.m.

• Dog at large, Nebraska Street, 7 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, West Brundage Street, 7:39 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Avon Street, 8:31 p.m.

• Alarm, East Brundage Lane, 9:56 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Third Avenue East, 10:26 p.m.

Sunday

• Burglar alarm, Little Goose Canyon, 5:44 a.m.

• Cat trap, Taylor Avenue, 9:09 a.m.

• Welfare check, East Heald Street, 11:43 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 11:42 a.m.

• Dog at large, Fort Road, 12:55 p.m.

• Dog at large, Remington Court, 1:10 p.m.

• Bicycle theft, Sugar View Drive, 1:37 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Marion Street, 1:50 p.m.

• Vandalism cold, A Street, 2:38 p.m.

• Stalking, East Brundage Lane, 3:23 p.m.

• Dog at large, 10th Street, 3:38 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Long Drive, 3:44 p.m.

• Open door, West 11th Street, 3:51 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 3:58 p.m.

• Parking complaint, De Smet Avenue, 4:17 p.m.

• Cat trap, Sparrow Hawk Road, 4:39 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road, 5:30 p.m.

• Careless driver, Victoria Street, 6:18 p.m.

• Arson, Bobwhite Court, 6:20 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Birch Street, 6:26 p.m.

• Traffic stop, East Brundage Lane, 7:55 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Mydland Road, 8:35 p.m.

• Theft cold, South Main Street, 8:31 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Fifth Street, 10:16 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Suspicious circumstance, Country Estates Drive, 11:28 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 41, Banner, 1:18 p.m.

• Assist agency, Big Goose Road, 1:32 p.m.

• Warrant service, Avoca Place, 5 p.m.

Saturday

• Damaged property, Higby Road, 9:42 a.m.

• Domestic, Trails West Circle, Ranchester, 1:12 p.m.

• Shots, Chinook Drive, 3:05 p.m.

• Warrant service, Avoca Place, 5 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Bridge Street, Dayton, 6:52 p.m.

Sunday

• Minor in possession, Ulm Road, Clearmont, 12:02 a.m.

• Mental subject, Bridge Street, Dayton, 2:44 a.m.

• Medical, Box Cross Road, 2:08 p.m.

• Warrant service, Avoca Place, 3:12 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 345, Parkman, 6:20 p.m.

• Death investigation, Eaton Ranch Road, 10:01 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Toni L. Oleson, 49, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Rachael A. Rodriguez, 29, Sheridan, accessory after the fact, accessory before the fact, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Jeremiah L. Thompson-Muzquiz, 31, Sheridan, Burglary, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Saturday

• Johnny L. Barr, 23, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, failure to appear on warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

Sunday

• Johnny L. Barr, 23, Sheridan, failure to appear on warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 49

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 5

Number of releases for the weekend: 3

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 49