SHERIDAN — During this time of social distancing and because the courthouse is closed to walk-in traffic, Sheridan County staff members have been looking for additional ways to accommodate the public’s need to deliver documents to the courthouse.

In addition to mailing documents, Sheridan County has installed a new drop box on the corner of Brooks and Burkitt streets, at the lower west entrance to the courthouse addition. The drop box is available to the public and businesses to safely deliver Sheridan County documents without entering the courthouse. Documents placed in the secure drop box must be in an envelope and addressed to the proper county office or department. The Sheridan County Courthouse is located at 224 S. Main St.

Note from The Press: My Bighorns, our free app, has a dedicated section with this page and more, so you can access the latest updates easily on your smartphone or tablet. Download from the Apple Store or Google Play.