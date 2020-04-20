CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services will host a series of virtual town halls to provide additional information about programs and unemployment insurance benefits, as well as answer questions from job seekers and employers.

The first town hall, Virtual Town Hall Series: Resources for Job Seekers, will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. The town hall will include an overview of programs DWS offers to jobseekers and an introduction to the unemployment insurance program. The second town hall, Virtual Town Hall Series: Resources for Employers, will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. The town hall will include an overview of programs DWS offers for employers, including an introduction to the unemployment insurance program. Participants are encouraged to register in advance. Those interested in attending the town hall for jobseekers may register at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XFEhaXJySbOhec0CnUP8IA.

Those interested in attending the town hall for employers may register at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ViQzGVYmSuC_iR8PhKPS0Q.

After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.