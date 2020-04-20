SHERIDAN — Until this year, negotiations between Sheridan City Council, city of Sheridan staff and International Association of Firefighters Local Union 276 regarding pay and other staffing needs were completed in open public meetings. This year, though, the city closed the meetings, conducting them in executive session, citing allowance under Wyoming State Statute 16-4-405.

The statute allows meetings to be closed to the public “to consider accepting or tendering offers concerning wages, salaries, benefits and terms of employment during all negotiations.”

A council agenda initially cited “collective bargaining with IAFF Local #276” to announce when council and staff were negotiating contracts with firefighters, but after the first meeting that description was removed and city agendas only included language from statute.

The first set of meetings was held before COVID-19 safety concerns effectively shut down most in-person contact. The Sheridan Press attended the first meeting and was excused following the Pledge of Allegiance, as the parties were heading into executive session.

All other meetings with that agenda item were held in executive session, and The Press was denied access to those meetings or did not receive virtual or call-in access following COVID-19 changes.

It was later discovered through published meeting minutes in the most recent city council agenda that action was taken outside of executive session during IAFF negotiations to which the public was denied access.

According to Wyoming’s open meetings law, “No meeting shall be conducted by electronic means or any other form of communication that does not permit the public to hear, read or otherwise discern meeting discussion contemporaneously.”

“As we noted in our email to members of the city’s leadership on Friday, in these times where so many meetings are conducted virtually, we rely on our elected officials to act appropriately and include the public and media in its business,” said Kristen Czaban, publisher of The Sheridan Press. “To discover that they have not done that — on at least two occasions — was extremely disappointing and erodes trust in local government officials.”

April 6, Sheridan City Council members and city staff entered into executive session at 5:35 p.m., exited at 5:56 p.m. and held what appears to be an open public meeting at 5:58 p.m. with representatives of IAFF Local #276 in attendance. No attempts to allow for public participation or observation were made.

Bruce Moats, the attorney who represents the Wyoming Press Association, said special meetings law requires more than a regular meeting in that it must specify an agenda and only discuss what is on the agenda.

Taking action following an executive session and not properly notifying the public goes against special meetings law. The people left out of the meetings — the public — are left paying for the potential financial changes discussed, he said.

“I think that falls short of the intent of the notice to come out of executive session to have a meeting,” Moats said Monday.

Meeting minutes from April 6 and April 13 from the city of Sheridan indicate discussion centered around a counteroffer made by firefighters to the city of Sheridan regarding pay increases aimed at offsetting increasing health insurance premiums.

The city initially proposed a 50/50 split on the 13% insurance increase for the upcoming year, according to meeting minutes. In that April 6 meeting, the council members voted to reject the proposal from IAFF, maintain the city’s last proposal and not extend the negotiation deadline past April 13.

April 13, Sheridan City Council members and city staff entered into executive session at 4:30 p.m., exited at 4:46 p.m. and held what appears as an open public meeting at 5:03 p.m. with representatives of IAFF Local #276 in attendance. Again, no attempts to allow for public participation or observation were made.

No decision regarding the contract came to a vote at that meeting, but council and firefighters continued discussing splitting the increase in insurance costs as well as merit and scale adjustments to salaries.

Because the city council and IAFF have not agreed on the contract, Mayor Roger Miller asked city attorney Brendon Kerns about next steps in the process, to which Kerns noted conversations could continue while moving toward arbitration.

The meeting adjourned at 5:43 p.m.

In response to an email from The Press asking mayor, council President Rich Bridger and city clerk and designated city of Sheridan public records person Cecilia Good why members of the media were not made aware of the return to regular session, Miller, Bridger and Councilor Patrick Henderson replied via email and phone call.

“Thank you for bringing this to my attention,” Miller replied via email. “I will get some answers from staff and determine additional procedures for resolving this matter. I hope we can answer all your questions Monday.”

Bridger said The Press has a valid concern and the new method of meeting and social distancing has not gone “without some hiccups.”

“I will bring this up with the city administrator and city attorney on Monday,” Bridger said in an email.

Henderson said in a voicemail they’d work on it and do a better job.

Wyoming State Statute 16-4-403 regarding open meetings law states, “No action of a governing body of any agency shall be taken except during a public meeting following notice of the meeting in accordance with this act.”

Only the executive session, to which city government must grant access via phone or video conferencing, was included in the meeting notice. No attempts were made to allow public access to the open portions of the meetings.

State statute also indicates that, “Action taken at a meeting not in conformity with this act is null and void and not merely voidable.”

Sheridan City Council has a special meeting scheduled for Monday at 5:30 p.m., to which The Press was denied access on the grounds that council was going immediately into executive session. A regular council meeting will follow 7 p.m. Monday.