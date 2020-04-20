SHERIDAN — Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies will be in Sheridan Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at Sheridan College to provide additional community food distribution services. Date, time and location are subject to change depending on weather and logistics, according to a Food Bank press release.

The Food Group Executive Director Keri McMeans said her staff are advertising the upcoming mobile pantry service in their food bags this week as a reminder to clients.

The Food Bank based its statewide mobile pantry rotation on community need compared to other established services.

Though Sheridan placed low on the list for urgency, McMeans said the need still exists to provide food security for families in Sheridan.

The Food Group is now sending about 550 weekend food bags each week, an increase of 25% since before COVID-19 and increasing daily, McMeans said. The Food Bank drive-thru pantry will provide different food options for families in a larger quantity, she said.

Director Tony Woodell said the state Food Bank is “doing everything possible” to continue providing uninterrupted food service to families struggling to bring food into the house during COVID-19.

Mobile pantries are more active throughout the state than in previous months to meet the growing need, along with services through the Food Bank’s 180 partners established in treatment centers, churches and other physical locations.

Families affected by COVID-19 will receive a box of shelf-stable food items, fresh produce and protein products.

Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies distributed more than 6,000 meals during the first week of April, including to vulnerable senior populations. In mid-March, Feeding America announced the establishment of a $2.65 million COVID-19 response fund to increase food bank services and secure resources necessary to serve vulnerable community members, including through mobile food pantries.

According to Feeding America, food insecure households are more susceptible to the health and economic impacts of the coronavirus. Inconsistent access to medical care, compromised immune systems, social bias, lack of information, school closures, unemployment and sudden expenses are all factors that may impede access to healthy food.

The Feeding America Disaster Services team and Coronavirus Contingency Planning Task Force lead the nation’s food banks for operations and distribution guidelines, in coordination with FEMA, Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster and the USDA.

COVID-19 also pushed Wyoming schools to come up with individual response plans to continue serving meals to students while schools remain closed.

McMeans said the Food Group partners with schools through principals and parent liaisons to find out how many bags of food they need to supply at the grab ‘n go lunch sites each week. The Food Group is also offering home delivery for families who struggle with access to reliable transportation.

For families who look to the food bank or to their children’s schools to continue providing food during social distancing, some groups are focusing on the importance of nutrition, not just sustenance.

According to a study from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, a recent USDA proposal to relax school nutrition standards could negatively impact more than 47,000 Wyoming students long term by allowing schools to serve fewer fruits, whole grains, varieties of vegetables and to serve more starchy vegetables.

The proposal would negatively impact students’ health and focus in the classroom, especially low-income students who typically benefit from nutrition standards at school, according to Healthy Eating Research. The proposed USDA rule is open for public comment through Wednesday.

In 2019, USDA found access to school breakfast and lunch services increased more than 40% between 2009 and 2015. Schools with the healthiest meals have the highest rates of participation.

Though protective measures for food distribution have long been established, Wyoming Food Bank is ramping up sanitation and safety measures to protect staff, volunteers and clients.

The contact for the Sheridan mobile pantry, Myriam Wolcott, can be reached at 307-265-2172, extension 4020. Volunteers looking to register to distribute food items at the mobile pantry in Sheridan or other Wyoming counties may contact 307-232-4020.