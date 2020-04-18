By Niki Kottmann, Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Via Wyoming News Exchange

CHEYENNE — Mental health professionals are currently facing an unprecedented situation: Every single one of their clients is experiencing the same issue — a pandemic the professionals are also dealing with themselves.

“I’ve never in my 26 years of practice worked on the same topic (with all clients),” said Renee Hansen, a local mental health counselor and the owner of Hansen & Associates Counseling Services. “It’s really teaching people how they deal with their emotions, because it’s all a manifestation of how we’ve dealt with stressors in the past. Now it’s just escalated, so this is truly a time in which people can sit back and do some self-reflection.”

Like most counseling providers, Hansen & Associates has moved to telehealth appointments so clients don’t have to come into the office and be potentially exposed to (or potentially spread) COVID-19. Getting that service up and running was Hansen’s first of many recent challenges.

Once the virus started spreading rapidly around the U.S. in mid-March, she began suggesting video calls with clients, rather than in-person appointments. But Hansen said that first week, most of her clients — many of whom are essential workers, such as nurses — were in denial. Nearly everyone chose to go into the office for an in-person appointment.

Only two or three people opted to do a virtual appointment that week. But by the next week, Hansen had only three people who didn’t want to switch to telehealth appointments.

That switch wasn’t as simple as one might think. Hansen half-joked that she’s no technology expert, and some of her clients don’t even have cellphones, so figuring out a one-system-fits-all approach has been nearly impossible.

“We were so new in trying to understand telehealth to begin with, and being thrown into it, there are still so many gray areas as to what’s acceptable or not,” she said.

The biggest trend she’s noticed, however, has nothing to do with the technological difficulties associated with telehealth — it’s boundary-setting problems.

“Those that are (switching to telehealth) have a learning curve, too, because in our minds, you’re walking into a counseling session or office,” Hansen said, noting that some of her clients think of it as more of a casual phone conversation, rather than the professional appointment that it is.

“If I don’t answer my phone right now, it’s probably because I’m in session,” she said. “This is teaching people they can’t just FaceTime me at 10 p.m. — you wouldn’t come into the office at 10 p.m. It’s teaching them boundaries.”

Hansen also has had to get used to being the only person in her office, because her receptionist and office manager are practicing social distancing at home.

Now, if anyone calls to set up an appointment or make a payment, they’re speaking to Hansen, so she’s learning to be her own receptionist and office manager, on top of her duties as a therapist.

Licensed professional counselor Lindsay Simineo of Yana Counseling LLC said her biggest issue with telehealth, particularly when she moved her practice entirely online March 15, has been finding insurance providers who will cover teletherapy appointments.

“I moved everyone online, and it did not go well,” she said, laughing at her bluntness.

Simineo, who also lobbies for the Wyoming Counseling Association, had already been in her own self-quarantine since the end of this year’s legislative budget session, when she got stress-induced shingles. So she’d been at home reading articles about COVID-19 for several days when she decided to move to telehealth.

Her practice is located on the fifth floor of the Majestic Building in downtown Cheyenne, and because it’s a historic structure with an antique elevator normally operated by someone trained to do so (an employee who was told not to come in during the pandemic), it seemed completely impractical to ask clients to climb several floors and risk contracting coronavirus.

But because she was ahead of the curve in terms of going completely online, insurance companies hadn’t caught up. With the exception of two, most Wyoming providers wouldn’t cover her client’s telehealth appointments that first week of forgoing in-person services, and Simineo said her clients understandably didn’t handle that well.

Most providers have since decided to temporarily pay for telehealth until the end of May, but the damage has already been done.

“By that time, they’d already told all my clients no. So even though they were able to now, they were too anxious to risk it,” she said.

She’s now operating with about 50% fewer clients on her calendar.

To get around the insurance issue, Simineo began offering a super reduced self-pay rate of $40 (her usual insurance rate is $175, and if you don’t have insurance, she normally charges $75). That was an attempt to encourage people to take advantage of her services during this anxiety-ridden era, but also a way to keep her business open and pay her own expenses.

An additional challenge for Simineo has been finding a way to make her usual clients, which includes many LGBTQ youth, feel like their conversations with her are private when they’re stuck inside with family members who might not be comfortable with their sexual identity.

“I never know right now what I’m going to walk in on with a client — did they just lose their job? Are they still living pretty plush in their parents’ basement? Are they quarantined with their parents who aren’t accepting, and they don’t know where to go?” she said. “This is the first week I’ve had adolescents do a Zoom appointment, and they’re in their car in a parking lot.”

These days, Simineo, Hansen and other mental health professionals are dealing with something they’ve been trained to cope with, but is particularly trying during a global pandemic: their own stresses.

Simineo said some of her own stress dissolved after the passing of the CARES Act because she was able to go to a bank right away and apply for a Small Business Administration loan.

“Straight up, before that, it was all doom and gloom, and I was genuinely considering closing my doors and going back to working with an agency,” she said. “There was no other option.”

But she also has two kids and a spouse at home who need her, so Simineo’s life is currently an ever-evolving balancing act.

“What I’ve done is that clients who want to speak, I see them for a day and a half, then the second half of the week is now teaching second grade, running a preschool for my youngest and supporting my husband, who’s a high school math teacher figuring out what online learning looks like,” she said.

“How do we practice our own self-care so we don’t end up being part of the problem?” Hansen noted as one of the biggest questions currently facing mental health workers. “Self-care is huge in all this, so who is my support system? That’s other counselors, my office manager — six or seven of us started a texting chain for checking in and recognizing that we have our own overwhelming feelings, as well. (We ask each other) are we practicing what we’re preaching to our clients right now?”

Another group of workers and volunteers dealing with similar issues are those who run mental illness support groups. Grace For 2 Brothers Director of Operations Rhianna Brand runs the suicide prevention nonprofit’s Lived Experience Peer Support Group, and she said the program for suicide attempt survivors looks completely different these days.

“We’ve thrown the manual out the window,” Brand said of the group, which has moved to password-protected online meetings. “All those lessons we would normally learn in those eight weeks aren’t valuable right now, so we’re really just checking in with people every week and thinking about adding another session. People are struggling with that daily routine being taken away from them, so we’re making sure everyone is coming with something they’ve done for themselves.”

Suicide attempt survivors are already a high-risk group, so Brand said it’s not surprising that the added stress of COVID-19 has caused more members who previously stopped attending meetings to return. More and more people are in survival mode, and she said that means most meetings are focusing on sharing and listening to one another, rather than offering specific tools for dealing with suicidal thoughts. Brand is happy to be able to offer a sense of community to those struggling, and she loves that once the tears have been shed, most meetings end with everyone laughing.

“It’s so important for us to be able to laugh at this time,” she said. “Scientifically, it’s a really healthy thing.”

… when you’re able to release that (pain) … let’s let you forget about how hard it is for a minute.”

Hansen agrees, which is why she’s now posting silly videos on her practice’s Facebook page to keep her clients smiling.

“Humor is the best medicine,” she said. “It helps the brain destress – increases serotonin and decreases cortisol, which overall increases your immune system.”