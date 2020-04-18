SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Community Fund recently announced changes to grant guidelines in response to the current COVID-19 health crisis.

Starting immediately, all current grantees will be able to utilize WYCF grants for general operating support if they are unable to carry out their original grant application. The change of funds can be made without alerting the organization. Changes should be addressed in each grantee’s final report.

In addition to these changes, WYCF has created a statewide COVID-19 Response & Recovery Fund to respond to immediate needs arising from the pandemic. The organization is working to raise new money for this fund to preserve regular grantmaking funds.

COVID-19 Response & Recovery grants will not replace regular grant cycles, which will run normally with deadlines in June and December.

“We are worried about our state and wondering what we can do to help,” said Chief Operating Officer of WYCF Samin Dadelahi. “We see the many local efforts of our donors and volunteers. We want you to know we are paying attention.”

Nonprofits are under tremendous pressure to continue operations and are working tirelessly to provide essential services for communities.

WYCF staff are continuing operations by working remotely and reworking the foundation processes to run virtually.

The Wyoming Community Foundation is a statewide nonprofit organization that has, for over 30 years, connected people who care with the causes they care most about. In 2019, WYCF granted nearly $11 million in support to nonprofits throughout Wyoming. In just two weeks, the organization has granted over $60,000 from its COVID-19 Fund to support immediate needs.