Governor confirms public health orders remain through April 30

CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon confirmed that the public health orders will remain in place through April 30 and announced that state officials are working on a phased recovery plan, to be released next week.

Gordon emphasized that the orders were put in place to protect Wyoming’s citizens’ health and to save lives and that the public’s continued adherence to the guidelines is crucial to the state’s recovery efforts. He acknowledged that there remain serious shortages of personal protective equipment and testing supplies around the state.

“What we do in the coming weeks will determine the way we can ease these orders and rekindle our economy,” Gordon said. “I recognize the tremendous sacrifice we all have had to make, but it has been worth it. We have saved lives.”

“Our transition into a new phase must be health data-driven, not date driven,” Gordon continued. “If the people of Wyoming continue to do the right thing and we see the improvements we need to see, we will continue our transition to a stabilized economy. We need our economy back, but we must avoid a resurgence of this virus.”

The current orders close public places, including schools; prohibit gatherings of 10 people or more in a single room or confined space, including outdoors; and close bars, restaurants, coffee shops and some personal services businesses. Food establishments may continue to provide delivery services, but carry-out service is now required to take place curbside. (See the details in each of the orders on the governor’s website.)

These orders are consistent with “Phase One” of President Trump’s Guidelines for Opening Up America Again, according to a press release from Gordon’s office.

The Gordon administration is developing a plan for the transition phase, the release states. The plan will involve the close monitoring of data on the spread of the virus and its impacts on hospitals. It also will involve ensuring that testing increases and healthcare providers have necessary equipment.

“As the state develops its path forward, consideration will be given to impacts on vulnerable populations, including older individuals and those living in long-term care facilities,” State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said.

Any plan to ease current restrictions will also start with continued social distancing protocols and new operational guidelines for businesses. Wyoming’s transition will also involve collaboration with neighboring states. A regional approach is important, Gordon said, to help prevent a flood of new cases potentially being brought in from out-of-state residents after restrictions are eased.

“We have got to get this right,” Gordon said. “We are living in a time where the new reality is that COVID-19 will be with us for the foreseeable future. Until we have a vaccine or a treatment, things are going to be different.”

As of Friday, Wyoming has confirmed 305 cases of COVID-19 and 107 probable cases. There have been two deaths.