SHERIDAN — The Light of Hope Breakfast, originally scheduled for April 24, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This breakfast is where we would celebrate our many dedicated CASA volunteers and honor our 2020 Light of Hope Champion for Children,” Compass Center for Families Executive Director Susan Carr said.

The breakfast is also the primary fundraising event for Compass, with table sponsors, event sponsors and guest contributions. Money raised at the Light of Hope Breakfast helps Compass — an organization committed to strengthening family-focused, child-centered positive relationships through parenting classes, supervised visitations, parent liaisons in the school systems, court-appointed special advocates and mediation between family members — with the work it has been doing since 1991.

“Instead, we are doing a virtual fundraising effort where people can still maintain social distancing but still support the work we do every day,” Carr said.

Donations are being taken at www.compass4families.org, through Facebook and by PayPal. Across Wyoming, people are doing their part to keep their own children and families safe by staying home, said Korin Schmidt, director of the Wyoming Department of Family Services comments, in an April 15 press conference with Gov. Mark Gordon. Some might be wondering what more they can do.

“How can you help? You can support financially the many nonprofits in your community who are reaching out to their clients every day,” Schmidt said.

Educators need the help of health and human services agencies now more than ever, with schools in regular communication with students and families but unable to reach them physically, Schmidt said.

“The real prevention work is happening right now in your community. All of our families are struggling with situations that are testing our ability to maintain a positive environment for children and older residents,” Schmidt said.

Carr said the events of this past month have been very unsettling for everyone. Even still, Compass is on the front lines, responding to the most critical needs of children and families in the community.

“Just like many families in Sheridan County, we are adjusting daily to each change. Our days have been radically modified to accommodate the ever-evolving developments each day,” she said.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and Compass is working every day to support and advocate for families who need extra help now, in a couple of weeks or far into the future.

“Our children and families still must be protected, shielded from abuse and neglect,” Carr said. “Now, more than ever, parents need support in facing an unknown future strained by stress, isolation and frustration.”