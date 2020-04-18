SHERIDAN — Every year, the Compass Center for Families hosts its Light of Hope Breakfast, honoring local volunteers and reminding the community how important it is to care for one another.

The 11th annual event has been canceled this year due to COVID-19, but nonetheless, the honor that goes with being named Champion for Children remains. The 2020 Champions for Children are Kim and Mary Kay Love, and Compass Executive Director Susan Carr said she hopes to publicly honor them at a future date.

“Kim and Mary Kay do a lot of their philanthropy under the radar and don’t put their names on everything they do,” Carr said. “A lot of people are really unaware of all their efforts.”

Probably the best known effort spearheaded by the Loves is Dining for a Cause, which the Loves support through their restaurant Frackleton’s Fine Food and Spirits, Carr said.

“This event has been duplicated throughout the area with other dining establishments joining these efforts in their own restaurant,” Carr said. “Dining for a Cause has supported many child-centered agencies in our community, including The Food Group and the YMCA.”

Perhaps the biggest contribution to Compass, though, came in 2017, when the Loves donated a building that would become the permanent location for Compass Center for Families. Compass moved from its former location on Works Street into the building at Double Eagle Drive in October 2018, with plans to expand into a second part of the building.

“(The Loves) recognized that the current location didn’t work anymore and let Compass Center for Families renovate and move into a much larger space,” Carr said.

Kim Love said Compass had been on his radar for a long time, and he saw the opportunity to help the organization a couple years ago.

“A few years ago, they needed to find a new location,” Love said. “It was about that time that I got ownership of the property they are in now, which is a nice building but the location is not exactly a prime location for most businesses.

“Because of the nature of wanting to maintain confidentiality and privacy for a lot of their clients, the location was an asset for them,” Love continued. “I thought to myself, ‘What can we do with this building?’ … I just called Susan and asked if she would like to look at it to see if it was a suitable location, saying we could make it available — donating it if it worked.”

In 2019, Compass began the second phase of construction on the raw space connected to the facility. This extra space added nearly 2,000 square feet and will be used for children and families in Sheridan County to begin the healing and rebuilding process for positive relationships for their families.

“This new location will be a state-of-the-art visitation and training/education space. The value of this donation can’t be overstated,” Carr said. “This permanent location will allow Compass Center for Families to serve families well into the future.”

In 2019, Compass provided visitation and parent education services to more than 130 families in the Sheridan area. This includes 1,660 visits, 265 custodial exchanges and 3,900 hours of direct service to children.

“Hopefully Compass will be located there long after my time,” Kim Love said. “It feels good to help them out and to be able to creatively purpose a building to make it useful for the community.”

Love said that he and his wife try to leverage what they do with community participation and are always working to make connections between organizations. That is how Dining for a Cause came to be, and with community participation and donations from the Episcopal Diocese, that effort has consistently raised more than $100,000 a year for The Food Group.

And while being named the Champion for Children is an honor, the breakfast was never the most important thing to the Loves.

“The breakfast wasn’t the important part, even though it is a great honor to be recognized. If you look at the people who have been recognized in the past, it is a great group and it is a great honor to be included amongst those people,” Love said.

The real heroes, Mary Kay Love said, are Sheridan’s volunteers.

“The real heroes for children are the many CASA volunteers, who help children and families cope with multiple challenging situations. I am humbled by the whole thing,” Mary Kay Love said.