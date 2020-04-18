SHERIDAN — For the last 18 years, Al Sparkman has made a career of protecting relationships between teachers and students.

Sparkman started the 2019-2020 school year as Big Horn High School’s new principal. For eight months, things ran like clockwork. Sparkman quickly fell into a standard routine.

Every morning at 7:30, he walks down the middle school hallway and greets the middle school kids and staff members that are milling about.

Then he goes down and visits Mr. Welch and Mrs. Brewer, the admin assistant in the office. Next he drops by Mr. Marcure’s room on the left and Mr. Layher’s room on the right before ascending the stairs into the high school. From there he goes by Mr. George’s room and then by Mr. St. John’s room and makes his way down the high school hallway.

“There are always kids loitering in the hallway, they’re doing what high school kids do before class, they’re talking to one another and chatting it up. I speak to all of them and they speak back to me and I greet the teachers who are just arriving in the classroom,” Sparkman said.

He is a people person.

“I feed off the energy of kids,” he said.

He chose a career focused on kids. Every day he comes into contact with students, teachers, parents and the community at large. Every evening he went home “stoked to do it all over again” the next day.

Then, the unexpected happened. The nation was rocked by a pandemic. Spring break was extended by a week. Then the decision was made that students would not be returning to school for the remainder of the year.

“I remember that first Monday morning [after spring break] when I ascended the stairs, I looked down the hallway and it was empty. There was not another soul in the hallway, there was not a teacher to greet, there was not a kid to say good morning to and it just brought me to tears,” Sparkman said.

The transition from traditional schooling to virtual instruction has been difficult for him.

“Am I getting stuff done? Sure I continue to do the paperwork like I had before, but this isn’t why I signed on. I signed on to be around the best kids and the best staff in Wyoming and I miss them. I do,” Sparkman said.

As an administrator he looks at this situation as a challenge that he and the staff at Big Horn have to rise to meet. Sparkman has had experience in facing difficult challenges in his career. In July of 2005 he started working as an assistant principal at a middle school on the Mississippi gulf coast. The following August, their world was turned upside down by Hurricane Katrina. It destroyed life as they knew it. They were out of school for four full weeks. But they pulled together as a community and decided that first and foremost they needed to get the schools back up running.

“Schools have always been and should remain the backbone of the community, it’s the structure from which everything else is built,” he said.

Although he no longer has direct supervision over his teachers and the teachers no longer have direct supervision over their students, the Big Horn High School community has tackled the new format for teaching and learning with fervor. Whether it is through email, phone calls, text messages or social media, Sparkman is determined to stay in contact with his teachers to help provide them with all the tools he can to assist them in providing their students the best education possible. His trust in his staff and students gives him the confidence that together they will overcome the obstacles that COVID-19 has put in front of them.

“At Big Horn High School, we say everyone hits the wall at some point in time. It’s okay to hit the wall but we have options: we go over, we go under, we go around or if we have to, we bow up and go through the wall, but we will not retreat from it,” Sparkman said.

In addition to the challenges of meeting student’s educational needs, Sparkman and his staff have also tackled the challenges of delivering the non-instructional services that students receive from teachers and staff. How do you ensure kids still get to eat? How do you ensure that those students living with anxiety or depression receive counseling services?

To address these problems, Sparkman, along with his staff, has built a schedule that includes a large block of time where students can access everything and everyone they need.

Sparkman chose to relocate his family to Big Horn for the opportunity to work with the “best teachers and best students in Wyoming” and is dedicated to ensuring students, teachers and staff will not experience lasting effects from this pandemic.