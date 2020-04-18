SHERIDAN — Nature is all around us here in Wyoming, but how often do people stop to take the time to notice it?

Through bird watching, Tina Toth has noticed a large variety of birds in Wyoming and around her neighborhood in the Powder Horn. In a 45-minute walk Thursday morning, Toth counted 18 different species of birds.

Along with the birds, she followed mink tracks around and noticed different aspects of the small habitats that make up the ponds and streams.

“We are blessed that we are surrounded by nature all the time, we just have to stop and look at it,” Toth said.

She has counted more than 120 species of birds in the Powder Horn alone. Wyoming has hosted 437 species of birds in the recent decade according to reports, Toth said.

Toth, who has recorded more than 400 species of birds in her lifetime, started birding in her late 30s after being restricted to home for a while because of health reasons in 2013.

Living in Broomfield, Colorado, at the time, Toth started watching birds fly along the hillside near her home and windsurfing at the crest of the hill.

It became an activity she took advantage of while traveling for work or even when she is walking around her Wyoming neighborhood.

Toth said most people start by visually identifying birds. A birding guide is something to buy to get started. There are different versions for regions and organized in different ways, some are by bird colors for instance. Toth suggest finding the best fit for you.

From there, most people use binoculars or some form of viewing device to get a closer look. Toth uses a camera to take photos as she watches, giving her the option for closer inspection later on.

As people advance, they learn how to identify birds by their calls. Toth has a three CD set of bird calls she is trying to learn.

“It is like learning a foreign language,” Toth said.

Birds are not always visible in surround grass, bushes or trees, but learning calls will allow a birder to know what species is present and can be used to distinguish birds that look similar to one another.

Each outing is a new adventure and is like an Easter egg hunt, Toth said. Wyoming is a great location for birding because it is easy to find nature and distance yourself away from people. The sites the state offers are not bad, either.

“There are very few places in Wyoming that I have been and have not said to myself, ‘I just love this place.’ Whether it is Thunder Basin National Grassland or the Powder Horn or riparian areas near The Brinton (Museum), it is just fantastic for bird watching.” Toth said.

Toth will teach those who sign up for Sheridan Community Land Trust’s first discovery session about the common birds Sheridan residents will see as the weather changes and the species of birds different types of feed and bird feeders will attract.

The discovery session takes place via Zoom April 23 at 5:30 p.m.

Those interested in learning more about the activity of bird watching can email SCLT at chris@sheridanclt.org or call 307-673-4702.

Chris Vrba, director of marketing and development, said a Zoom link will be sent to those interested in the discovery session. The link is not being publicly posted to prevent the session from being Zoombombed.

Vrba and Toth understand people are getting restless right now. Bird watching is an activity that can be done from a backyard or front porch and can be accomplished alone. It is a great way for a person to receive their ‘daily dose of vitamin nature,’ Vrba said.