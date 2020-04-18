SHERIDAN — “Home” means something different each week for every family, compared to what the word meant a month or two ago.

Home may be a new work space, daycare, classroom, gym or bar. It is the place families discuss the challenges of the world today over dinner, mediate arguments and pass the time with board games and puzzles.

For some, home is unsafe and unstable — and was so long before a public health crisis pushed people back into their homes.

As each family attempts to navigate the physical and psychological ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sheridan County’s domestic service organizations focus on how “home” has changed for individuals and families plagued by domestic violence and family crisis prior to the pandemic.

The Advocacy and Resource Center and Compass Center for Families are considered essential services with essential staff per Gov. Mark Gordon’s directive, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Levi Dominguez said.

In March, ARC saw 114 clients, all victims of violent crime. The ARC office is now open from 9 a.m. to noon for walk-in clients to minimize staff exposure to the public and streamline services in a smaller time window, volunteer coordinator Cassidy Drew said.

The ARC crisis line is always open and advocates are on call to talk through crisis situations. Advocacy is a profession that doesn’t align well with physical distancing, Drew said. Still, advocates haven’t changed policy as far as how they respond to crisis situations.

ARC will arrange to meet in person if necessary, accompany someone to the Sheridan Police Department to report an incident and provide emergency temporary shelter for those fleeing immediate violence.

“We are here, we are available and we will always be here for victims,” Drew said.

Phone and email have been useful tools for communicating with clients, however Drew reminds people she cannot guarantee the same level of privacy via email.

Face to face is the preferable mode of communication for building relationships and providing support. For now, Compass staff often use text and email to contact families, Executive Director Susan Carr said.

Fear of the unknown is a challenge for most people, not only victims of domestic violence and families in crisis. Stepping past fears of developing and executing a plan is a “daunting” undertaking, Carr said.

Carr aims to help parents see and understand they have options, choices and resources available to suit their needs. Not every parent must be everything to everyone at once. Practicing good self care should be a priority, she said.

In her case-by-case approach to clients, Drew said she is acutely aware that some people seeking help and resources by phone or email may be doing so in an unsafe situation — spending more time with their abuser at home where their phone calls and computer access may not be private.

In certain situations, providing advocacy services to a victim’s family and friends is more effective than through an agency, she said. If a person cannot safely contact an advocate, they might still have access to supportive peers.

ARC is still providing court monitoring services and paperwork for protection orders in the office. A protection order petitioner can video conference into the courtroom for a court hearing from the ARC office, where advocates stand by as emotional support during and after the hearing.

“Not having to show up in the same room as the person who is causing you harm and victimizing you might make this process safer for some people,” Drew said.

Like many organizations, ARC takes one week at a time, searching for ways victims can access the services they deserve with an advocate’s full attention without intentionally risking anyone’s health, Drew said. Finding the equilibrium of emotional, social and physical safety is a tricky balancing act.

Four weeks since the pandemic began to impact ARC, Drew said she likely does not know all the new barriers victims face today.

Lack of transportation and housing is always a challenge for victims in rural areas and ARC is bracing for the possibility those barriers will only increase during this time, Drew said. Victims may be able to access financial assistance but if no one is renting, the assistance won’t matter.

Drew said to protect confidentiality, she cannot speak directly to what clients have specified as new tactics used by abusers in this community. However, nationally, domestic violence agencies find the threat of a pandemic has woven its way into abusive situations.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline reported a sharp increase in calls from victims reporting their abuser is using the threat of COVID-19 as a tactic for manipulation, control and inciting fear.

Some fear going to the hospital or to a shelter after an incident of physical abuse out of fear of contracting the virus. Strategies upon which domestic violence survivors previously relied are limited by the current public health situation.

On top of the stress of a global pandemic, many families were already attempting to cope with intra-family issues that warranted outside help. Still, during this pandemic, all families face emotional strain, fear and stress for which no family is naturally prepared, Carr said. Compass asks parents to employ grace and creativity as they search for solutions.

Compass uses HIPAA-compliant video conferencing to help families connect while obeying physical spacing protocols. Phase three of the Center’s construction project closed the office to both clients and staff. Coparenting classes, mediation and Love and Logic classes are canceled until further notice.

Parental custody exchanges are managed used a 15-minute spacing system between parents’ arrival to avoid direct contact between them. An additional supervisor has been added to monitor custody exchanges to ensure safety, Carr said.

While Compass has not witnessed an increase in custody disputes passing through court, staff receive regular phone calls inquiring about how to best transfer their child to the co-parent’s household and what to do in case the co-parent falls ill, Carr said.

Compass asks parents to adhere to their long-standing policy to not transfer sick children to a co-parent’s household and exercise common sense and flexibility when interacting with the other parent.

Resource referrals are available through the parent liaison program, community partners and Compass directly, in the form of assistance for rent, food, gas, utilities, phone services or simply talking.

“We are urging families to slow down, take deep breaths and not feel like they have to be super parents, super employees and super classroom teachers at the same time,” she said.