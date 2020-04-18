SHERIDAN — When Jeff Linder took over as the head coach of the University of Wyoming basketball team, he went straight to work recruiting players to fill next year’s roster.

Linder did not start by calling the recruits on his list that were competing at a high school or junior college. Instead, he started driving to current Cowboys’ houses and talking to the current players on the roster.

“My biggest focus was on making sure I recruited the returning players, first and foremost,” Linder said during his opening statement in the teleconference held Wednesday to announce the six signees to the class.

Linder said he essentially put together a 12-man recruitment class.

This was accomplished in less than ideal circumstances for Linder. He was announced as head coach on Monday, March 16. This was the beginning of spring break for UW and many players returned home. Along with players on spring break, the COVID-19 outbreak was starting to take hold of the region with the first case in Wyoming being announced Wednesday, March 11.

Stay at home orders and extensive closures had not gone into effect yet, but the situation was changing fast, giving a small window of opportunity for in-person visits. Six players will return to the program next year. Wyoming had two seniors graduate and five players enter the transfer portal after Wyoming parted ways with former head coach Allen Edwards.

Pine Bluffs Natives Hunter Thompson and Haize Fornstrom who will both be juniors next year. Joining the duo are Colorado natives Kenny Foster, Hunter Maldonado, Kwane Marble II and Austin Mueller. Maldonado and Muller will be juniors next season, while Foster and Mueller will be sophomores.

Many of the returners were key contributors for the Cowboys last season. Maldonado led the team last season in points, assists, steals, blocks and rebounds, averaging 19.4 points and 5.6 rebounds. He had 119 assists, 17 blocks and 37 steals in 30 appearances for the Cowboys.

Thompson, a 6-10 forward, had 13 blocks on the year and averaged 7.8 points and 4.4 rebounds in 23 games played.

As a freshman, Marble appeared in 23 games and led the team with 47.4% Shooting from the field and averaged 6.8 points per game. He added 26 steals in the season, second most on the team.

Foster returns 29 games of experience and 4.4 points per game from his freshman campaign. Mueller played in 12 games last seasons and Fornstrom appeared in 15 contests.

Linder said he is excited to coach all of the returning players. He is meeting with the team for about 45 minutes to an hour each week to go over game film and try to show players how he wants them to operate in his system next year.

With players being off-campus due to UW going to virtual learning for the rest of the semester, Linder has found other ways to stay in contact with his players.

With a new staff and new players entering the program, there will be no guarantee for playing time next season. Linder said he feels like he found the right balance of players between the new and the old to have good depth on the roster. With only 200 minutes of playing time to split between five players on a court, playing time is eaten up quickly and there will be tough competition to earn court time.

Right now Linder has does not have a senior on the roster. There are six juniors, three sophomores and three freshmen for the Cowboys.

Linder has two more scholarships left to hand out if he so chooses. Linder said he plans on being strategic with the final scholarships and will look for the best fit possible.