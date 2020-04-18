Last year at this time, the Sheridan Recreation District was in its second week of youth lacrosse and just getting started with the spring youth cross-country season.

Typically, we would be wrapping up adult volleyball and basketball and would be getting ready for our summer seasons. It has been hard for us to not be able to run programs; it is what we like to do, and it is what we have put so much time into being good at.

However, maybe not being able to run organized programs will have a positive outcome. People are so used to having instant gratification and entertainment; maybe it will be a good thing for folks to get back to their roots, for people to figure out how to be more independent and to use the outdoors to find clarity during chaos.

Parks are playing an increasingly important role during this pandemic. It is essential for people to have places to go and enjoy the outdoors while also being able to properly practice social distancing. According to the National Recreation and Park Association, 83% of adults seek out physical activity at local parks, trails and open spaces to deal with the stress of COVID-19.

That number is encouraging. It is important to find positive stress relief practices, and exercising outdoors is a great alternative to a lot of other options. However, it is important to listen to our public health officials, so we are asking that you please not use the playground equipment, stay 6 feet apart from other people and not congregate in groups of 10 or more.

I have never been much of a gym goer, but over the winter I became pretty dependent on being able to avoid working out all day then driving down to PURENERGY and guiltily getting in a very slow 30 minutes on the treadmill. It has been strange not having that option over the last several weeks, but a message that I used to hear from coaches in high school and college is ringing true, “The roads are always open.”

It’s rough not having the gym, but we are lucky to still have the option to hit the sidewalks, roads, pathways and trails. The hardest part is lacing up your shoes and getting out the door. Peter Segal said it best in The Incomplete Book of Running, “If you don’t have sneakers, just grab your most comfortable shoes or go barefoot on dirt or sand. If you don’t have shorts, get an old pair of jeans and cut off the legs. If anybody judges you for wearing ratty clothes, one of the privileges and benefits of running is leaving people behind.”

As we wait for more information from public health officials regarding guidelines for operating over the next several months, please be patient. We will be sure to communicate any decisions regarding schedule changes and program status as soon as we can. In the meantime, stay positive, stay healthy and remember the roads are always open.

Seth Ulvestad is executive director of Sheridan Recreation District.