I recently took a class at Sheridan College titled Vegetable Production taught by Ami Erickson. The class was excellent and I recommend it for gardeners at any level.

One evening in class, Ami was talking about conventional tillage methods and comparing them with conservation tillage methods. This was my first glimpse at the no-till method, and it caused me to look further.

Now I am a convert because no-till gardening not only represents the application of the sciences we know, it also means I have to work less.

Thank you, Ami, you have set me on the path.

The no-till method is known by many other names such as no-dig gardening, the Ruth Stout method, and my favorite — the lazy garden.

So what is no-till? In essence it means you don’t turn your soil over — ever. Tilling encourages a rapid breakdown of soil organic matter by bacteria and ultimately there is a loss of carbon in the soil. Tilling can also inhibit the growth of mycorrhizal fungi, which are very beneficial to the plants you want to grow.

This concept is described very well by Caitlin Youngquist in an issue of Barnyards and Backyards titled Growing Healthy Soil in the Garden, which can be found online at uwyo.edu.

There is another aspect to the no-till method that involves keeping the soil surface covered at all times; either by adding mulch or shading the surface with a crop of green plants.

Typically, gardeners will place a layer of compost several inches deep, and just leave that on the surface of the soil. The compost will eventually break down and nutrients are recycled back into the soil and made available for your plants. The compost layer will need to be renewed every year, and that is usually done in the fall. There is a brief article on this topic from Michigan State University, you could view it online at msu.edu, titled, “Preparing the smart vegetable garden.”

Keeping your soil covered with mulch has a couple of other benefits. First, mulch acts as a barrier to sunlight and the soil under a thick layer of mulch tends to stay cooler and retains water longer. In some parts of the country, no-till gardeners never water their gardens! Here in Sheridan county, we will probably still need to water the garden a few times, but keeping a layer of mulch over your plants will definitely cut down on the amount of water you need to add.

Another big benefit of mulching is in a reduction of weeds growing. Yes, there will still be weeds, there will always be weeds. But with a good mulch layer the number of weeds will be reduced, and the few weeds you do have to deal with will usually come out much easier since they are rooted in damp loose soil.

At the end of the growing season, crop residues can be removed by cutting the dead plants at the surface and leaving the roots in the soil. Do not pull your plants. The dead roots will break down in the soil and will not only help to feed your plants next year, the voids left in the soil will help with aeration of the soil and will improve the infiltration of water. Better than cutting the old plants from your garden and removing them is to knock down the plants and leave them on the surface to act as a mulch layer and keep the soil covered over the winter.

So let’s review. Converting your garden to a no till system means you will work less, it means your soil health and productivity will improve, and you will have to water less often, and it means you will have fewer weeds.

I encourage anyone who raises food or flowers or landscaping plants to check into the no-till method. There are many books written on this topic, and there are hundreds of YouTube videos on this topic.

Three books I recommend as a starting point are Gardening without Work by Ruth Stout, No-Dig Gardening by Charles Dowding and Grow Food for Free by Huw Richards.

HAROLD GOLDEN is a certified master gardener in Sheridan County through the University of Wyoming.