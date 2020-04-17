SHERIDAN — When Sheridan County schools abruptly transitioned to online education, administrators and teachers scratched their heads about the future of art and music classes. Not all schools have the ability to provide art supplies. And while video conferencing is impressive, how can it replace in-person performances?

Fortunately, local teachers are a visionary bunch who have flexed their creative muscles to continue to share their passion for the arts with students ranging from kindergarten through community college.

“I have been blown away by our faculty and how innovative and creative they’ve been with how to handle the arts classes in an online environment,” said Rachel Bergman, dean of visual and performing arts at Sheridan College. “For some of the classes, I thought, ‘There’s no way,’ like a dance class, a sculpture class. But it’s all happening.”

Technology has been a key resource — and a key challenge — for virtual classes. Many teachers and administrators shared stories of connectivity issues. But still, they marveled at how much can be accomplished online.

A variety of video conferencing and learning management platforms, such as Zoom, Google Classroom and Canvas, give teachers and students a way to connect daily despite their physical distance.

Dawn Knudsvig, the art teacher for Sheridan County School District 3 grades K-12, has noticed her students engaging with each other more in the virtual classroom, critiquing creative direction and providing ideas for makeshift materials.

“There have been a lot of discussions about each other’s work — we don’t get a lot of that in the classroom,” Knudsvig said. “I’m going, ‘Wow, they’re really collaborating and helping each other.’”

Students’ reliance on and affection for their teachers is also evident by their use of optional face-to-face time.

“I have loved my Zoom meetings with students,” said Arianna Thurow, the music teacher at Meadowlark Elementary School. “They pop on during my office hours, and they often have questions, but sometimes they just want to hang out and chat. They tell me what they have been doing with music or what they have been doing in general, and we just gab and enjoy our time ‘together.’”

“(Students) want to connect,” agreed Tony Sawyer, who teaches guitar and choir at Sheridan Junior High School. “They say, ‘Hi, Mr. Sawyer, I miss being in class.’ Those are heartwarming moments.”

Maintaining arts education online is possible due to the ability of Sheridan County schools to provide every student with a mobile-computing device and an internet connection — a privilege not available to many districts across the nation, noted SJHS Principal Rebecca Adsit.

However, she added, the technology alone is not enough. Educators also need to have a strong foundation with their students.

“Our teachers are so amazing at building relationships,” Adsit said. “We are constantly asking, ‘How does that look in the virtual world, what are those tools and what are those ways of building relationships?’”

Once school administrators outfitted students with tech, they allowed art and music teachers to find a rhythm that works for their individual classes.

“In the virtual world of teaching standards, it really was about providing the opportunity and the creativity to be able to deliver those standards in the best way possible,” Adsit explained.

“There was a lot of discussion about how to present a curriculum that can be done at home and supported by parents but not overwhelm everyone,” Sheridan County School District 3 Superintendent Charles Auzqui said. “How do you communicate if a kid’s not showing up — how do you support the student and the parent and yet hold them accountable?”

“I am proud of our district’s ability to respond to the ever-changing environment currently unfolding,” said Dr. Walter Tribley, president of the Northern Wyoming Community College District. “This includes an impressive shift in how many of our classes, including visual and performing arts, are taught. Our instructors and students have exhibited an incredible willingness to embrace technology, trouble-shoot, problem-solve and ultimately find what works best. It has been inspiring to say the least.”

For art and music, flexibility is key.

“During a normal school week, I see each class for a 30-minute chunk twice a week, except kindergarten classes, whom I see once a week,” Thurow said. “For virtual classes, I decided to create a schedule for the whole week with a different daily activity that would take roughly 20-30 minutes. Each daily activity covers a different aspect of music (e.g. aural training, theory, dance, history, instruments).”

Thurow chose this structure “to give families as much flexibility as possible,” she explained. “The jump to home schooling is not an easy one, and it is particularly difficult with multiple students in multiple classes. I chose to create activities that would be engaging and educational without too much pressure and overly developed structure. During this stressful time, the last thing I want is for an exploration of the arts to be a stress point rather than a time for creative fun.”

Music teachers for older students have turned to a variation on private lessons, though one-on-one tutelage is not always possible.

“A typical private teacher only has 30 students — and that’s full-time,” Sawyer said. “I have 141 students. So, I create video lessons for them, and they respond at least once maybe twice a week with a short video of them performing.”

For art classes in elementary school, students work on their art teachers’ assigned projects with their regular classroom teacher and have the option to talk to their art teacher during “office hours.” With older grades, many art teachers have maintained scheduled weekly classes via video conferencing.

Providing students with access to the necessary materials was another significant challenge.

Impressively, Sheridan County schools were able to source most musical instruments for students, though some piano classes have been canceled.

Art supplies were another puzzle. While some schools, such as Sheridan College, were able to prepare student kits in advance, not all had the time or resources to provide take-home supplies. Where supplies have been unavailable, students have been encouraged to find their own inventive materials at home, from old leaves to newspaper clippings.

“I’ve had to take a step back and rethink and come up with a project that everybody would be able to do with whatever materials they had,” Knudsvig said. “Look at this dog, made out of materials you’d normally throw away — what can we use to build this? It’s been good for all of us, though.”

Educators agreed that, beyond the logistical issues of technology and materials, the central difficulty in teaching the arts virtually is not sharing a space.

“There’s a certain energy when you’re in a room together, making music together, dancing together,” said Bergman, who is also the director of SC’s flute choir. “That’s been the greatest challenge: not doing these live performances and feeding off a live audience, even each other.”

All of these difficulties have provided valuable lessons.

“Now that we’ve learned from these situations, it will give us the opportunity to force everybody to think outside the box on how we provide instruction,” Auzqui said. “That’s going to be a positive thing that comes out of this experience — it will make us better educators in general.”

Students will continue to be the most affected by the unprecedented education changes, but not always for the worse. At a young age, they are learning about time-management, adaptability and perseverance.

“It’s matured a lot of us in a way,” said Ryanne Dixon, an eighth-grader in Sawyer’s honor choir class. “We kind of all of a sudden have to be accountable and focus. This showed us something we’re not used to — we can ask, ‘How can we adapt, how can we learn from this and take what we’re learning from this and use it in high school?’”

Most of all, educators aim to teach students how art and music can help process and channel strong, confusing emotions in difficult times.

“I hope my students learn that there is always time and place for the arts,” Thurow said. “No matter how stressed we are, no matter what our circumstances, it is soul soothing to step back and make time to create. There is no time in our lives too dark for music to heal.”