At Ucross we are champions of the creative spirit — a place where writers, artists, composers and choreographers can dream up original work and later bring it to the world.

This spring, due to the public health crisis, our program is temporarily closed, but we remain as committed to artists as ever. We’ve been increasing our connections with artists and friends through social media posts on Facebook and Instagram, and on April 30 at 6 p.m. MT we will present our very first Virtual Ucross Spotlight (via Zoom), featuring composer and songwriter Kate Schutt in New York, and poet/visual artist Sherwin Bitsui in New Mexico.

Like many people, I turn to books for encouragement, focus and fresh thinking. This has been especially true in recent weeks. In 2020, Ucross writers will publish more than 20 new books — fiction, poetry, nonfiction, memoirs, and essays. Here are just a few to watch for, some by writers with special connections to the Sheridan area.

Yaa Gyasi, who was a big hit at our first International Women’s Day event in March 2018 at Sheridan College, has a second novel coming in September, called Transcendent Kingdom. Born in Ghana, raised in Alabama and now living in Brooklyn, Gyasi won the PEN Hemingway Award for her first novel, Homegoing.

Sigrid Nunez also read in Sheridan in 2018, at the Sheridan Inn (with Darla Worden and host Dorie Lawson) on a beautiful fall evening. (As with Gyasi’s reading, the event was co-hosted by Sheridan College, as part of the multi-year Hemingway Highways project.) Nunez won the National Book Award for her novel The Friend later that year, and she recently received a prestigious Guggenheim Fellowship. The great news is that her new novel, What Are You Going Through, will be out this September.

The new book by Marie Mutsuki Mockett, American Harvest: God, Country and Farming in the Heartland, is already available from Graywolf Press. Mockett’s family has owned a wheat farm in Nebraska for over 100 years, though she grew up in bohemian Carmel, California, with her American father and Japanese mother. The book is set in seven agricultural states. Annie Dillard has compared it to the work of Studs Terkel, and said, “I never knew a person on a wheat harvesting crew, and now I do, thanks to Mockett’s vivid and true account.” (I’ve just learned that Mockett will be jurying the Wyoming Arts Council’s Fellowship in Creative Nonfiction.)

I’m really looking forward to Jamie Harrison’s new novel The Center of Everything, to be published in June. Thomas McGuane hails it as a “big-hearted, feet-on-the-ground, bracing, intelligent book.”

Harrison lives in Montana, where her novel takes place, and was at Ucross last fall. Jenny Offill’s new novel Weather, published in February, is a moving and often very funny story about family life during climate change.

Finally, with Mother’s Day just around the corner, Edan Lepucki’s Mothers Before: Stories and Portraits of Our Mothers as We Never Saw Them features Ucross alum Lan Samantha Chang (Program Director of the Iowa Writer’s Workshop) and Marie Mockett, too. Happy reading to all!

Sharon Dynak is the Ucross Foundation president.