SHERIDAN — The Academics For All committee is pleased to recognize Jacob Boint as this week’s Summit Award Winner. Boint is a senior at Sheridan High School with an impressive 4.0 GPA and has managed a rigorous academic schedule including AP U.S. history, AP calculus and English 1010.

Boint said he is motivated often by competition and his own personal drive to be the best, and illustrates that each day to practice, prepare and produce both in the classroom and in the sports arena. Boint is a three-sport athlete, participating in football, basketball and baseball. He has been recognized for his football contributions including first team All-Conference, All-State and was named to the Super 25 team.

While math is his favorite subject, Boint credits Debra Hill, Sheridan Junior High School GATE English teacher, for personally challenging him not to settle.

“Jacob knows I use him as a role model for my current students who mistakenly believe that excellence in athleticism and academics cannot possibly coexist in the same person,” Hill said. “With his physical and mental talents, gregarious personality and a steadfast desire to do the right (though oftentimes not necessarily easy) thing, it’s no wonder Jacob is such a rare gem.”

Boint has earned academic letters each year of high school. He has been a member of the National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He has volunteered in the community with Big Brothers Big Sisters, youth mentoring at Henry A. Coffeen Elementary, Sheridan Wesleyan Church, The Food Group, Gold Buckle Club rodeo events, Trooper baseball camp and Young Broncs football camp.

“My parents, Mike and Shannon Boint, have taught me to do the right thing, and to do it right the first time, every time,” Boint said.

SHS history teacher, Kevin Rizer, has witnessed that integrity in the classroom.

“Jacob is an incredible young man!” Rizer said. “Many know Jacob as a great athlete, and he is, but he is also a tremendous student. His intelligence is key, but his work ethic is the vehicle of his success. Most importantly, Jacob is a young man of tremendous character and leadership. His integrity fully fits the definition of being the same man in everything he does. ”

Boint considers his leadership style quiet, leading by example, motivating team members by modeling work ethic and commitment to excellence. Nowhere has this been displayed on a bigger stage than in football.

“As a two-year starting quarterback for Sheridan High School, Jacob Boint led the Broncs in two state championship games, winning one of them,” SHS football coach Jeff Mowry shared. “His efforts on the field showed that he truly understood what it meant to put the team before himself. In addition to being a great football player, Jacob is a high quality young man off the field. He is an excellent student and positive role model for our young Bronc fans.”

When Boint switches fields to play baseball over the summer, his work ethic and character remain constant.

“Jacob has always shown great character and determination while playing the game of baseball,” said Ben Phillips, Sheridan Troopers head coach. “What truly defines who he is though is how he treats my 6-year-old son. Whether it is playing catch or sitting next to him on the bus, Jacob has become influential in my child’s growth. These actions are what truly define a person’s character, not what takes place between the lines.”

So what is ahead for Boint? He is registered at Indiana Wesleyan University to study finance and play baseball. When asked about the current coronavirus pandemic, he shared there has been talk among his peers about things that may not happen, including senior prom.

“We must be able to adapt to what the world throws at us and be able to come out on the other side, roll with the punches and keep moving,” he said of dealing with the current situation.