SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block East Seventh Street, 12:16

• RMA assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 8:21 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Medical, Fourth Avenue East, 4:18 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, South Main Street, 5:31 a.m.

• Accident, Holloway Avenue, 5:41 a.m.

• Parking complaint, East Montana Street, 7:49 a.m.

• Hit and run, Highland Avenue, 7:59 a.m.

• Suspicious person, College Avenue, 8:19 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 9:17 a.m.

• Alarm, West Fifth Street, 9:18 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 9:59 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 10:11 a.m.

• Animal found, Ridgeway Avenue, 10:29 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Val Vista Street, 11:27 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 11:44 a.m.

• Fraud, North Custer Street, 1 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 1:33 p.m.

• Records only, North Main Street, 2:10 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:35 p.m.

• Welfare check, Bridge Street, 3:51 p.m.

• Civil dispute, West Loucks Street, 5:06 p.m.

• Harassment, North Main Street, 6:24 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 8:10

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Accident, Beatty Gulch Road, 4:08 p.m.

• Suicide attempt, Bridge Street, Dayton, 7:13 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Linsey C. Nees, 45, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 48

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0

Number of releases for the previous day: 0